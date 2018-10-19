There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,567 in the last 365 days.

Edge Mobile Payments Announces New Fundable Equity Crowd Funding Campaign

Edge Equity Crowd Funding Campaign builds on momentum of recent acquisitions

Digital banking market is booming & is disrupting legacy banking, similar to the way that crowdfunding has disrupted traditional venture financing, it was the perfect fit for our Seed Round goals”
— Peter Garrett, CEO of Edge Mobile Payments
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDGE Mobile Payments LLC, (Edge) a San Francisco based FinTech company with a digital banking and mobile payment platform, today is launching their Fundable equity crowd funding campaign. To see our Fundable campaign: www.fundable.com/edge

The San Francisco firm, which bills itself as a hardware enhanced digital banking platform with advanced IoT mobile payment devices, is in the process of developing its digital banking platform for launch in the spring of 2019.

Edge is launching its Fundable campaign to finance the development of its first mobile payment device (Edge Card™) and to develop its digital banking and online payments platform (Cloud Wallet®). Unlike other digital banks, Edge will offer advanced IoT hardware products along with its digital banking and mobile payments platform.

“Our goal is to create a comprehensive digital banking platform that integrates daily payment and financial management tasks with industry leading mobile payment devices, bringing cohesion to a highly-fragmented marketplace”, said Paz Rheinstein, President of Edge.

Earlier this year Edge made its second largest asset acquisition when it acquired the technology and IP assets of Nexus Payments LLC. This acquisition gives Edge additional technology and patents to support future product offerings in wearable IoT payment devices and a tokenized cloud wallet, providing a highly secure and seamless online payment capability for Edge’s future digital banking customers.

“The digital banking market is booming and is disrupting legacy banking”, said Peter Garret, CEO of Edge, “similar to the way that Crowd Funding has disrupted traditional venture financing - we thought it was the perfect fit for our Seed Round goals.”

About EDGE Mobile Payments LLC
EDGE Mobile Payments LLC founded in 2017, is a San Francisco CA based Digital Banking Fintech Company dedicated to expanding mobile financial transactions and enriching user experience with its new payment devices and digital banking platform.

To learn more about Edge’s Fundable campaign visit www.edgemobilepayments.com/fundable

