Edge Mobile Payments Announces New Fundable Equity Crowd Funding Campaign
Edge Equity Crowd Funding Campaign builds on momentum of recent acquisitions
The San Francisco firm, which bills itself as a hardware enhanced digital banking platform with advanced IoT mobile payment devices, is in the process of developing its digital banking platform for launch in the spring of 2019.
Edge is launching its Fundable campaign to finance the development of its first mobile payment device (Edge Card™) and to develop its digital banking and online payments platform (Cloud Wallet®). Unlike other digital banks, Edge will offer advanced IoT hardware products along with its digital banking and mobile payments platform.
“Our goal is to create a comprehensive digital banking platform that integrates daily payment and financial management tasks with industry leading mobile payment devices, bringing cohesion to a highly-fragmented marketplace”, said Paz Rheinstein, President of Edge.
Earlier this year Edge made its second largest asset acquisition when it acquired the technology and IP assets of Nexus Payments LLC. This acquisition gives Edge additional technology and patents to support future product offerings in wearable IoT payment devices and a tokenized cloud wallet, providing a highly secure and seamless online payment capability for Edge’s future digital banking customers.
“The digital banking market is booming and is disrupting legacy banking”, said Peter Garret, CEO of Edge, “similar to the way that Crowd Funding has disrupted traditional venture financing - we thought it was the perfect fit for our Seed Round goals.”
About EDGE Mobile Payments LLC
EDGE Mobile Payments LLC founded in 2017, is a San Francisco CA based Digital Banking Fintech Company dedicated to expanding mobile financial transactions and enriching user experience with its new payment devices and digital banking platform.
