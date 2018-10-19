Lynn M. Whitbeck of Petite2Queen.com to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LOPEZ ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Lynn Whitbeck launched Petite2Queen.com, a virtual mentoring website, where she and her staff share their broad experience and business knowledge with a community of women. At the same time, Whitbeck co-authored a book titled, Practical Wisdoms @ Work, offering personal and career wisdom. Part of her outreach campaign for the year includes being interviewed by award-winning TV and radio personality Jim Masters of CUTV.

According to Whitbeck, the name Petite2Queen originated from the fact that her mentoring community is made up of women of all sizes. “Plus, I’m queen-sized, says Whitbeck, and key members of my staff are petite, hence the name.” Currently, all the content on the site is free, with the exception of some u.coming sales and performance-centric seminars.

Petite2Queen.com is a wisdom portal that encompass speaking engagements, training/coaching, blogging, and web content. The content is divided into four categories—Practical Wisdoms at Work, Practical Wisdoms for Life, Practical Wisdoms for Sales (much of Lynn’s success), and General information. Each category has different formats that are easily read, played, printed, or downloaded: articles, blog posts, podcasts, and webinars. Lynn loves webinars because they make a balanced life easier—she likes to play them while cooking. “In the time it takes to grab a coffee,” Whitbeck says, “our content can inspire and energize you the rest of the day.”

Lynn has a lot of advice to share. She says always ask for the job. “Young people are not the best closers,” she says. Don’t dwell on mistakes is another piece of wisdom. Her biggest mantra is what Lynn calls the 4 B’s: Be prepared. Be inspired. Be brief. Be gone. She also tells businesspeople to do the heavy lifting. You’ll find some of these snippets among the web content, and also in the book Lynn co-wrote, Practical Wisdoms @ Work. This highly lauded book is available via most e-reader platforms, and as a paperback from Amazon, or on the company website.

Petite2Queen mentors teach women how to be more assertive, how to survive in a social arena that is predominantly male, how to handle conflict, and how to gracefully cope with competition from other women. They also help aspiring leaders to identify their purpose (or next step) and look at the big picture when mapping out the future

CUTV News Radio will feature Lynn Whitbeck in an interview with Jim Master’s on Oct 23 @ 4:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Lynn and her mentoring community visit https://www.petite2queen.com