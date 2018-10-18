New California Music Label IAC RECORDS to Release Nine Titles in Late 2018 from Some Incredible Artists
IAC founder DON SETARO has been involved in remote recording, live sound, and audio installation for over 30 years. He owned and operated one of Modesto, CA's first multitrack studios back in the mid-1970s, and was heavily involved in studio installations in the '80s and '90s, working with such artists as Neil Young, the Doobie Brothers, the Grateful Dead, and George Lucas. Don has installed and operated studios and sound systems in the Central Valley, the SF Bay Area, and as far away as Washington State and Canada. Don also operates TRG Studios.
Musician, producer, singer-songwriter, and IAC founder ERIC WESTPHAL has been writing music for over 30 years, performing in various groups and producing or playing on countless album projects. Born in Jackson Heights/Queens New York, Eric has carved a niche for himself with the creativity and expression of his music. To name just a few, Eric has worked on albums and co-written songs with Eric Martin, Gary Young, Jeff Watson, Mic Gillette, Dirk Hamilton, and James Blonde.
DIRK HAMILTON is a singer-songwriter from Plano, TX, set to release his new album LIVE AT THE PALMS with IAC RECORDS on October 26, 2018. Dirk has toured Europe and the US annually playing solo and with bands, and has released over 14 albums since the '70s.
ERIC WESTPHAL re-appears on the music scene with a newly remastered re-release (plus bonus tracks) of his year 2000 album ALICE STREET SESSIONS, produced by Tesla's Troy Luccketta and featuring a great collection of musicians and singers. ALICE STREET SESSIONS will be re-released on November 9, 2018 with IAC RECORDS on digital, CD, and Vinyl formats.
Northern California singer/songwriter/guitarist WILLIE HINES is set to release the new album LETTERS TO MARIA with IAC RECORDS on October 26, 2018, his third solo album since his 2002 debut. A veteran of the road and the studio, WILLIE HINES has released five singles, seven EPs, and eight albums with various projects (including two with '80s melodic hard rockers Jet Red). Other projects from WILLIE HINES have included music for the film Living By The Gun in 2011, and background vocals on the song “Hai Hai” by Roger Hodson (Supertramp) in 1989.
Violoncellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson and pianist Terry Winn convened as performing musicians after they both retired from public school instruction, and discovered their mutual love for the music of Paris, 1880-1915. As the NAPA VALLEY DUO, they offer a fresh and unique musical pairing that has been heard on two albums to date, A SOFT MESSAGE TO YOU and AN AMERICAN IN PARIS. These albums will be released on November 9, 2018. AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will also be available for the first time in Vinyl LP format.
NATHAN IGNACIO is a Singer/Songwriter who performs with an extensive line up of instruments including Guitar, Dulcimer, Mandolin, Harmonica, Piano, and Bass, often playing many simultaneously during his one man band shows. NATHAN IGNACIO is set to release his new album A STEP BEHIND with IAC RECORDS on November 9, 2018. Nathan has toured through the United States, and also took his first International tour this past year through The Netherlands to promote A STEP BEHIND. He has had the great pleasure of opening for the Legend BB King, as well as for the Mama Awards, Thompson Square, John Corbett, and many more.
From punk clubs to country bars and weddings, ANDREW DURR has been playing music around Northern California for the last 20 years. He is set to release his album TIME FRAME with IAC RECORDS on November 9, 2018. A compilation of musical arrangements and performances by Andrew and produced by DON SETARO, these classic songs were part of the original stage play, MIGRANT MOTHER.
In the early 2000s, ERIC WESTPHAL started the full-on original power pop group JAMES BLONDE. The JAMES BLONDE band recorded two top-notch albums featuring much of their early material with some additional new songs – STOCKTON RHYTHM and INTERNATIONAL ORANGE, both set for re-release with IAC RECORDS on November 9, 2018. Both albums capture that unique & original melodic power-pop sound the band was so acclaimed for.
Stay tuned in 2019 for even more great artists and releases from IAC RECORDS!
For more information about IAC RECORDS, please visit www.iacrecords.com
To order IAC RECORDS Releases on Bandcamp please visit: https://iacrecords.bandcamp.com
For Press and Interview inquiries please contact Billy James of Glass Onyon PR: (828) 350-8158 or glassonyonpr@gmail.com
For Digital Marketing please contact Jerome Forney of Independent Distribution Collective:jerome@independentdistro.com
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here