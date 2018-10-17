Calistoga ushers in the Winter in the Wineries Passport season

Your passport to wine tasting in Calistoga

Plan ahead to explore and enjoy tastes from the top of the Napa Valley

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Harvest Season comes Cabernet Season, a time when the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center begins its ninth Winter in the Wineries Passport program on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Passport holders can experience one-time complimentary tastings at each of 17 wineries any time during this two-month period. Additionally, Passport holders will receive special restaurant offers and discounts at select Calistoga lodging properties, spas and downtown shops. The San Francisco Chronicle’s The Press is, once again, the exclusive media sponsor of the program.

The cost for a Passport is $60, and pre-orders are available online: http://visitcalistoga.com/winter-in-the-wineries-passport or by calling 707-942-6333. The Passport is valued at over $400 in wine tastings alone and is considered the best value of tasting in Napa Valley, not to mention a great gift idea for the holidays!

With every Passport page stamped, Passport holders are sure to enjoy the opportunity to swirl and sip in celebration of the Napa Valley’s Cabernet Season. Participating wineries include an eclectic mix of Calistoga boutique wineries, major attractions, and downtown tasting rooms.

Now through Nov. 30, enter a contest for a chance to win the following:

• Two Winter in the Wineries Passports

• Two-night stay at the newly-opened The Bungalows at Calistoga (Dec. 1, 2018 – Feb. 3, 2019 – blackout dates apply)

• Connoisseur’s Cave tour for two at Clos Pegase Winery

• Two-hour complimentary bicycle rental from Calistoga Bikeshop.

Enter for a chance to win on the VisitCalistoga.com website. One lucky winner will be notified on Dec. 1.

“Winter in the Wineries Passport program is a great way for both wine novices and experts to taste Napa Valley varietals and experience Calistoga’s authentic sense of place,” said Chris Canning, executive director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center. “We are grateful and excited to welcome visitors to the ninth year of the Passport series during Napa Valley Cabernet Season.”

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of Calistoga’s Winter in the Wineries Passport both personally and to give as the perfect holiday gift for wine lovers to experience the intimate nature of this charming community. Passport holders are encouraged to share their Winter in the Wineries experiences on social media using the hashtag: #TastesFromTheTop

People’s Choice Awards

During Passport season, each Passport holder is encouraged to vote for his or her favorite Calistoga wines and wineries as part of the People’s Choice Awards. Those who submit votes will be entered for a chance to win the Winter in the Wineries Instant Wine Cellar. The Instant Wine Cellar includes one bottle of wine from every winery in the passport. That’s 17 bottles of wine!

For more information about Calistoga’s Winter in the Wineries Passport program and participating wineries, log on to VisitCalistoga.com or call 707-942-6333.

About Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, adventures in hiking and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, visit www.VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VisitCalistoga, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram at VisitCalistoga.