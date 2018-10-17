New Microtel by Wyndham Opening in Loveland, Colorado

Microtel by Wyndham Loveland will offer guests a meeting area, an exercise facility and breakfast.

LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction on the new 62-room Microtel by Wyndham in Loveland is scheduled to officially begin with a public groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. (MDT) at 3996 Peralta Drive in Loveland, Colorado. The hotel is scheduled to open its doors to guests in May 2019.

Owned by White Water Hospitality, LLC, the new Microtel hotel is a franchised brand under Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents.

Tom Cave, owner of Accurate TDC, LLC and the developer for Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Loveland, shared the hotel’s prime location near the Budweiser Events Center and the Northern Colorado Regional Airport is expected to attract a year-round stream of guests passing through the area.

“The (economy) in and around Loveland is growing very strongly, so there’s going to be a lot of business people coming from in and around the area occupying the rooms,” Cave said. “There will be a consistently steady flow of people, including peak occupancy in summer, but even a steady flow of business following that, according to the extensive feasibility study that was prepared by Abby Spurrier of Spurrier Consulting.”

Microtel by Wyndham Loveland will offer guests a meeting area, an exercise facility and breakfast, and is projected to average around $100 per night. Out of the approximately 20 or more hotels in the area, the average cost of a room ranges from about $60 to about $150 per night.

“We’ve been working on this hotel for about a year and a half to get to the point of groundbreaking,” Cave said. “Our in-depth process included site selection, a feasibility study, and submitting architectural and structural plans to the City of Loveland for their approval. Following that, the contractor could start with the foundation, site work and actual building.”

Microtel is considered an upper economy brand in the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family, and is the only all-new construction brand among economy hotels. The ‘Generation Five’ Microtel is the “latest and greatest” model of the hotel.

“Wyndham brands have a top-ranked loyalty rewards system travelers can participate in when staying in hotels,” Cave said.

Consistently named a best travel rewards program by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night—the first of its kind for a major rewards program.

The owner of the new Microtel by Wyndham Loveland, Gurvinder Singh of White Water Hospitality, LLC, is a first-time hotel owner. He is currently in business with a convenience store and gas station in Greeley, Colorado, but wanted to expand his business into the hotel industry.

Bedrock Construction Group, a company based in Orlando, Florida, is leading the building of the hotel. Channel Point Hospitality, the management company, will work closely with the developer during the construction process to ensure a successful opening in May 2019, and take over the day-to-day hotel operations once it is built. Point West Community Bank financed the hotel.

The new Microtel is expected to create 15 to 20 permanent jobs once staffing begins.



