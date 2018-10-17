Market Outlook for Multi-access Edge Computing revealed in Latest Report

Mind Commerce sees Open, Flexible Architecture as Key to Realizing Full Market Potential

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless service providers are considering plans for how they will implement and operate distributed servers and mini-datacenters in support of Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which represents a means of pushing computation and storage much closer to the point of usage. This brings many benefits for consumer and enterprise application usage including lower latency and greater overall network efficiency.

Mind Commerce sees a new and much more efficient service creation and operational environment developing as a result of MEC in which Over-the-Top (OTT) providers and legacy carriers alike will be more nimble in terms of implementation and optimization.

In addition, the deployment of MEC with 5G provides a very powerful combination based on some of the latter’s key attributes such as network slicing, which in conjunction with localized computing provides unparalleled opportunities for Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) optimization for both consumers and enterprise users.

This combination will benefit data-only apps as well as the Vo5G market (Voice over 5G). In addition, many industrial automation applications, such as the Cloud Robotics market, will be enabled by the combination of MEC and 5G.

Multi Access Edge Computing Market 2018 – 2023, evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.

