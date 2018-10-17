Lermer and Rowe Children First Foundation 6th Annual Gala and Auction Event

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe would like to announce their sponsorship of the Children First Foundation 6th Annual Gala and Auction Event.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe would like to announce their sponsorship of the Children First Foundation 6th Annual Gala and Auction Event. This gala will take place on Saturday, October 20,2018 at the Camelback Golf Club. This year’s theme is “It Takes OUR Village” which aligns with the belief that indeed it takes a village of partners and supporters to meet the needs of just one child.

“Education is the foundation for a successful life,” said Kevin Rowe, founder of Lerner and Rowe Gives Back. “We believe that every child should have the best chance in their lifetimes.”

The Children First Leadership Academy encourages students to think critically, become problem solvers and, most importantly, active citizens. The Children First Leadership Academy and Lerner and Rowe believe that it takes a community effort to provide the support and understanding that children need so that they can succeed:

Academically,socially and emotionally, despite homelessness and other factors.

The Children First Leadership Academy recognizes that educating children needs more than classrooms, desks, or textbooks.

If you would like to join Lerner and Rowe in their support of the 6th Annual Gala and Auction event, contact Tony Banegas at 602-515-3146 or at tbanegas@childrensfirstfoundation.org.

