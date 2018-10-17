Waite Enterprise Further Diversifies With LMD Financial, LLC, A Successful Dallas Auto Sales and Financing Company
LMD Financial, LLC Provides strong entrance for Waite Enterprise into automotive and automotive financing sector announces CEO Daniel Waite.DALLAS, TX, USA, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waite Enterprise continues to add depth to its leadership and diversification to its assets with LMD Financial, LLC. Headed by CEO Larry Picket, who has owned and ran a number of successful businesses in the past, including a few financial companies and an insurance company, LMD Financial, LLC will specialize in selling, leasing and financing high end sports and luxury vehicles.
“This gives us strong presence in the automotive sector right away.” CEO of Waite Enterprise Daniel Wait explains. “And Larry has just the expertise and experience we need to lead the financial and automotive division of our growing company. Initial offerings will take, for example, a Lamborghini fully restored, then sold or leased to a satisfied customer, financed by LMD as well. One has already been purchased and is being restored and will be sold or leased so that the company holds the profit from the sale or lease and the points from the financial contract. This is the beginning of long term financial leveraging for the company. Eventually we will be able to fund every project in house. This is all part of forward guidance that will preach diversity, allocation and sharing or resources and the minimization of overhead, which will lead to the maximization of profit for current and future investors.”
In the coming months LMD Financial, LLC will continue to add vehicles to its inventory with the long term goal of building a fleet and expanding financial platforms. For now the company is setting up shop in the new Waite Enterprise headquarters in Addison, Texas and developing its existing inventory.
About Waite Enterprise:
Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.
About LMD Financial, LLC:
LMD Financial, LLC is a financing instrument for automobile sales and leasing in the Dallas Texas area. The company specializes in purchasing, selling, leasing and re-selling high end sports and luxury cars.
