6th Annual Plan to Give Conference for Financial Professionals Focused on Charitable Giving Strategies.
National Christian Foundation Tampa Bay will host its 6th Annual Plan to Give Conference for financial professionals focused on charitable giving strategies.
The conference will feature keynote presentations by three distinguished professionals in the realms of finance and charitable giving. Cathy Sheffield, CAP®, CFRE, CSPG, ThinkGiving, President, Thompson & Associates, Vice President. Greg Sperry, Executive Vice President of Gift Planning Services with the National Christian Foundation, will address “Charitable Innovation for Lowering Taxation.” Finally, the keynote presentation, a 2018 “Economic & Investment Outlook” will be delivered by nationally renowned market analyst Bob Doll, Chief Equity Strategist & Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management.
Financial professionals are invited to register for the Plan to Give Conference by visiting www.plantogiveconference.com. Early registration cost is $49 which includes a breakfast buffet, and a copy of God and Money by MBA Harvard graduates John Cortines and Gregory Baumer. Conference presentations qualify for three hours of CFP, CLE, and CPA continuing education credits.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 7, 2018 | 7:30-11:45am
WHERE: Palma Ceia, South MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629 – Register for details
ABOUT NATIONAL CHRISTIAN FOUNDATION TAMPA BAY
National Christian Foundation Tampa Bay (NCFTB) is the local affiliate of the National Christian Foundation, a nationwide grant-making network that funds the Christian causes recommended by their givers. The NCF Giving Fund® (Donor-Advised Fund) helps Christians simplify the process of giving to their favorite ministries and helps multiply the impact of their gifts through tax-wise strategies.
Since 1982, NCF has grown to become America’s 8th largest charity as the largest sponsor of donor-advised funds for Christian givers with over $10 billion granted to over 40,000 churches, ministries, and nonprofits. NCF facilitates over $1.5 billion of giving each year. NCF provides families and business owners a “multi-family office” foundation experience, serving as personal foundation staff. NCF specializes in complex gifts such as closely held businesses and real estate, which can provide additional tax benefits beyond cash giving. Additional information about NCF Tampa Bay can be found at www.ncfgiving.com/tampabay
