8th Annual Plan to Give Conference for Financial Professionals Focused on Charitable Giving Strategies.

2020 Plan to Give Sponsors

Plan to Give is Tampa Bay's premier annual event designed to educate and inspire attorneys, CPAs, financial planners and their clients around giving.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register today for the National Christian Foundation Tampa Bay's 8th annual Plan to Give conference designed to educate and inspire attorneys, CPAs, financial planners, and their clients around giving.

Attendees are eligible to receive up to 3 hours of CE credit (CFP/CLE). The cost is only $49.

Come hear David Wills and Jeanne McMains discuss non-liquid assets, including private closely-held businesses, which are often overlooked as a source of charitable giving.

You will also hear from Bob Doll, Senior Portfolio Manager & Chief Equity Strategist at Nuveen Wealth Management

And Bill Sutton Jr., Regional Philanthropy Advisor, Southeast at Excellence in Giving.

DATE: November 4th, 2020
TIME: 7:30 am to 11:45 am EST
LOCATION: ZOOM live webinar. Please register and pay. Then the zoom registration link will be sent to you. Our In-person capacity has sold out due to COVID restrictions.

Please register on our website: https://www.plantogiveconference.com/

Jazmen Draper
National Christian Foundation
+1 813-567-1499
