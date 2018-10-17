Elemental LED Partners with Nevada Lighting

Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company, is the largest provider of linear LED lighting solutions in North America.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions, announced today a partnership with Nevada Lighting to further strengthen the Diode LED brand in the State of Nevada. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

Nevada Lighting has offices in Reno and Las Vegas, with a team of over thirty people which specialize in lighting and lighting controls. They have a long and varied list of clients which include electrical distributors and contractors, architects, engineers, lighting designers and end users. They focus on providing the best in lighting, controls and architectural solutions. Nevada Lightings’ notable projects include various projects at University of Nevada, Reno, The Las Vegas Knights Practice Arena, multiple SWITCH projects, over 20 elementary schools (new and additions) for Clark County School District, projects on the famous Las Vegas Strip, and a number of renovation projects within the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Elemental LED has a reputation that is known for outstanding customer service and quality lighting solutions,” said Mark Liske, Principal of Nevada Lighting. “Partnering with them in our home state of Nevada was a no-brainer. Their business model is completely in sync with ours – the customer comes first.”

“Nevada Lighting is an experienced agency with a legacy of high profile projects in their portfolio,” said Chris Le Blanc, President of Elemental LED. “We are excited to grow the Diode LED territory with such a great group of talented individuals.”

Established in 1977, Nevada Lighting has been committed to be the premier lighting, lighting controls, and technology specialist in the State of Nevada. Their client base includes electrical distributors and contractors, architects, engineers, lighting designers, and end users with a mission to make lighting, controls, and architectural solutions simple. Nevada Lighting: Future Ready.

