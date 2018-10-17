KDG’s Higher Ed Web Design Team Wins W3 Award

KDG has been recognized with a W3 Award.

KDG’s Lehigh Valley web design team was awarded a silver W3 Award for outstanding web design.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The web design team at KDG in Allentown has received yet another award for their interactive and engaging web design projects. Out of 5,000 entries, KDG was awarded a silver W3 Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

“We are honored that our work has been recognized,” says Matt Harwick, Associate Vice President of Design at KDG. “We strive to produce unique, user-friendly, and memorable designs for our clients.”

“The creativity and quality of this season’s entries surpassed even our grandest expectations. As the digital landscape continues to expand and break new ground, our winners are a testament to the creative capability that makes the internet a true work of art,” says Derek Howard, the director of the AIVA.

This silver W3 Award joins a series of recognition KDG has received throughout 2018. The company’s web design team has recently won a Global Trends Award, two dotCOMM Awards, one Summit Creative Award, and two Horizon Interactive Awards. KDG’s small business IT support team was also named an IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards.

To learn more about the services available from KDG’s award-winning team, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

