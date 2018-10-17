SemaConnect Charging Stations Now Available on Google Maps

Electric vehicle drivers can now use Google Maps to find SemaConnect charging stations

BOWIE, MD., USA, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the North American commercial and residential property market, has teamed up with Google Maps to help EV drivers more easily find SemaConnect smart level 2 charging stations.

While some EV drivers charge at home, many use publicly available charging stations to fuel their EV while they are doing something else, like running errands or shopping. Now Android and iOS users can use Google Maps to get directions to the nearest EV charging station, plan a road trip, or research electric vehicle charging station availability in a particular area. SemaConnect charging stations will also be searchable from Google Maps on desktop.

“When you’re new to the EV world, you have to learn to be resourceful at times when it comes to finding charging stations,” said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect. “Everyone trusts Google Maps to provide accurate info, and now EV drivers benefit too. Drivers can now use the same app to find directions to get tacos and then to SemaConnect charging stations. We’re honored to be one of the EV charging companies featured on Google Maps. Everyone wins when Google launches a cross-vendor charging map.”

Google Maps boasts more than one billion monthly active users and 650 million miles driven on average every day. The new global update to the website and application features charging stations from station vendors worldwide, along with information such as charging speeds and the number of charging ports available at a location. Visitors to a SemaConnect station can pay by PlugShare, ChargeHub, SemaConnect website, SemaConnect Network, or by calling a 1-800 number.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.