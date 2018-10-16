EXPERIENCE THE GREAT ETHIOPIAN RUN, A RACE LIKE NO OTHER
Billed as the "Greatest Fun Run in the World," the 10k event was founded in 2001 by Haile Gebrselassie, the renowned long-distance runner and revered Ethiopian hero. Today, the race attracts more than 40,000 participants from around the world, including hundreds of elite runners.
GER is not your run-of-the-mill 10K as Addis Ababa sits 8,000 feet above sea level, so the race is not without its challenges -- yet the heady fun of the carnival-like atmosphere as the race joyously snakes through this bustling, fascinating city is what makes the day so unforgettable.
Ground Package: Starting from $250 per person, Ethiopian Holidays’ three-day/two night Great Ethiopian Run package includes:
• Two nights accommodation on sharing basis at 4-star hotel (single bed basis, $280 per person)
• Dinner, breakfast & lunch
• Guide, transport, entrance fee, cultural show
• Excluded are alcoholic drinks and any other expenses not listed above
Great Ethiopian Run Package Itinerary
Day 1: November 17 Addis Ababa
Arrive Addis Ababa at Bole International Airport. Meet and assist by ET Holidays representative and transfer to your hotel. Afternoon visit to the National Museum and Trinity Cathedral. In the evening there will be a special pasta party with legendary runner Haile Gebrselassie present. Overnight at 4-star hotel.
Day 2: November 18 Addis Ababa – Lalibela
Race day! Participate in the Great Ethiopian Run 10k race. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and run with famous medal-winning Ethiopian runners. Dinner at traditional restaurant accompanied with cultural music and dance. Overnight at 4-star hotel.
Day 3: November 19 Departure
A relaxing breakfast before transferring to airport for outbound flight.
Air Package: Get 20% discount on available airfare from Washington, DC (IAD), New York-EWR, Chicago (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX) to Addis Ababa.
• Ground package and Air fare discount applicable to transit passengers who would like to do a stopover in Addis Ababa and join the great run on their way to their final destination
• Discount is available only at Ethiopian Ticket office for ticket and booking please call center numbers
For more information and to book, please visit Ethiopianholidays.com or call: 1-800-445-2733|1-833-923-2689 and U.S Ticket office: 703-682-0570 (specify tour package # EH-103).
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777- 200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
