INVESTinNC Creates Veterans 6-Pack Program for Equity Crowdfunding in North Carolina
Inaugural program to provide Veteran-owned businesses a unique opportunity to generate capital.
The Veterans 6-Pack Program offers a variety of benefits for Veteran small business owners in North Carolina, such as targeted marketing efforts to those looking to support Veteran entrepreneurs; the ability to set their own terms for the capital being raised; reduced program fees associated with the crowdfunding campaign.
“While it’s true that all entrepreneurs statistically find it hard to raise capital, veterans in particular have unique challenges. As a veteran entrepreneur myself, I’ve lived through those challenges," says John Panaccione, Founder and CEO of LogicBay, a supporting organization of INVESTinNC. "Crowdfunding offers a new and unique opportunity for veterans to actually tap into the support they have for each other in whole new ways by leveraging the veteran community and those that support it to raise capital. As many say these days, veterans don’t want a handout – they want a hand-up. Crowdfunding uniquely does just that for the veteran entrepreneur.”
To be eligible, program applicants need to meet the following requirements:
-Be a veteran-owned business based in North Carolina
-Need to raise between $250,000 and $2,000,000
Applications to participate are being accepted through November 15, 2018. To learn more, and to submit an application for your Veteran-owned business, visit www.INVESTinNC.com/programs
