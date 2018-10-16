AmeriConstruction Expands Into Dallas Cement Sector While Improving Real Estate Development Role At Waite Enterprise
CEO Daniel Waite Envisions Real Estate Sector of Waite Enterprise growth to be spearheaded by AmeriConstruction.DALLAS, TX, USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DALLAS, TX – AmeriConstruction has been an established high end roofing company in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas for a few years, boasting over 3 decades of hands on experience in the area. Now the company is growing market share by moving into the cement sector in that region as well. This is part of a planned expansion effort as the company settles into the new Waite Enterprise Corporate Headquarters at 14860 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75254.
“Our long term goal is to maximize profit through a diverse platform of new and established investment tools, and AmeriConstruction is a big piece of that diverse leveraging puzzle.” CEO Daniel Waite explains. “We will be consolidating a basket of companies in various historically profitable sectors with leveraged investments in emerging sectors. This is the best way to maximize profits, investments and returns on investments long term. We have or will have companies in construction, real estate, health care, in the financial sector, in automobile sales and so on.”
“Economies are volatile, and we are building to weather that over many years. The sectors these companies are in are more profitable at different times. When real estate sales are down construction is up, as people or organizations need to fix what they own versus buying new, for example. These companies also can work together to cut costs. Healthcare costs can be cut for employees in the construction division and financial division, for example. This will help keep costs down and attract better talent at those companies, making them stronger and more profitable. Further, we will offset the business profit with investments in diverse classes, from cryptocurrency to gold to real estate. AmeriConstruction, under the expert guidance of CEO Trevor Vick and COO Ryan Gannon, are expanding services in line with this long term philosophy.”
About Waite Enterprise:
Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.
About AmeriConstruction:
AmeriConstruction is a leading construction company in the Dallas/Fort Worth region of Texas. AmeriConstruction has been a successful roofing specialist in the commercial and residential roofing business with over 30 years of experience working with homeowners, business owners and insurance companies in the area. They are noted for their quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service.
