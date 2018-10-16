OrthoCarolina Expands Community Partnership Within Cabarrus County Schools Athletics
“Values like teamwork and resiliency learned on the field are important lessons that carry over into everyday life,” said Blair Primis, Vice President of Marketing, OrthoCarolina. “We are proud to support sports that lay the groundwork for athletes’ futures, and to help keep athletic information readily available and easily accessible.”
As a strong supporter of education and interscholastic athletic programs, OrthoCarolina will also continue to source the StatSquad STEM Program, an opportunity for students to collect, input, edit and analyze the data from their own athletic programs in a highly collaborative environment. Other elements of the partnership include the OrthoCarolina Tip of the Month, a monthly newsletter which includes orthopedic tips and information from the experts themselves.
“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from OrthoCarolina as we both look to provide our student-athletes, coaches, and communities with an outstanding experience each year,” explained Cabarrus County Schools Director of Athletics, Bryan Tyson.
With this partnership, news and information for Cabarrus County Schools Athletics will remain easily accessible through their district-wide, multi-media platform. It will continue to provide student-athletes, families and fans with content and digital efficiencies including online athletic registrations, game and practice schedules, scores/results, team and program news, events, photos, videos and highlights all in one convenient location. The web address is cabarruscountyathletics.com and is operated by National Amateur Sports.
For more information about OrthoCarolina and their community partnerships, click here.
About OrthoCarolina:
With expert physicians and care providers in locations throughout our region, OrthoCarolina is one of the nation’s leading orthopedic practices and your destination for comprehensive orthopedic care. Our expertise in the areas of foot and ankle, hand, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine and pediatrics to offer a continuum of care unmatched in our region – and throughout the country.
OrthoCarolina. You. Improved.
About Cabarrus County Schools:
Progressive, innovative and child-centered are just a few words used to describe Cabarrus County Schools. Our students are educated by highly trained, talented, professional and caring teachers in classrooms infused with the technology, tools and resources needed to help them reach their potential.
Our district is among the largest school systems in North Carolina, educating just more than 33,000 students for the 2018-2019 school year. We are one of the largest employers in Cabarrus County – with approximately 4,000 employees.
We offer students a broad range of educational opportunities and experiences. Everything from a time-tested traditional education to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), International Baccalaureate and language immersion to career and technical education, global studies, early colleges, fine arts and athletics to world languages, exceptional children, and gifted education – clearly setting us apart.
About National Amateur Sports:
National Amateur Sports is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic to their sites and attracts corporate sponsors eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.
Ashley Osiecki
National Amateur Sports
704-341-4645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter