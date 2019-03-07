DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) Appoints Lawrie Kirk as DASA Ambassador for Australia and New Zealand

As an open members-driven organization we find ourselves in a enviable situation of working with some of the best and brightest people in the industry.

It is in the DNA of our members to want to help in building market awareness and help others understand the importance embracing a DevOps way of working.” — Deborah Burton DASA Managing Director

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day our DASA DevOps Ambassador program goes from strength to strength as we tap into the rich pool of Thought Leaders, Consultants, Practitioners and Subject Matter Experts that are passionate and committed members of DASA's growing community. It is in the DNA of our members to want to help in building market awareness and assist others to understand the importance of embracing a DevOps way of working. Our members are passionate about sharing the importance of culture, teamwork and skills and knowledge development. Our goal is to evangelize and share the steps successful companies are taking to get their IT teams ready to embark and succeed in their IT Transformational journey."It is in that spirit that we are so proud to announce, that Lawrie Kirk has been appointed DASA Ambassador for Australia and New Zealand. Lawrie is the Business Development Manager for APMG International for Australia and New Zealand and the global consulting lead for the APMG Accredited Consulting Organization and Registered Consulting Scheme. His experience and knowledge of consulting and training, and IT Best practices is deep and rich with many years of work experience as a National Practice Lead, Principal Consultant, Lead Trainer and ongoing Sessional Academic at the Australian National University. Lawrie has an in-depth understanding of both the Australian and New Zealand markets which provides an excellent opportunity to directly engage with organizations and IT professionals looking to embrace DevOps and gain a better understanding of DASA’s focus on skills and knowledge development” says Deborah Burton, MD, DASA.“It is a pleasure to support a global initiative that is driven by members. DASA DevOps provides an evolving approach based on practical application. A key objective of my Ambassador role is to support the growth of DASA DevOps in the tertiary sector. I look forward to bringing together the industry-based approach DASA DevOps provides to undergraduate and business school courses,” says KirkThe DASA DevOps Competence Model and DASA DevOps Certification Program provides Enterprise Organizations and their IT professionals and DevOps teams a Competence Model and Certification Program to ensure they acquire the Skills and Knowledge required to build and support new digital products and services. Companies that want to deliver value will need to master better, faster, smarter ways to provide value. The importance of culture, and the new IT metrics like deployment frequency, the lead time for changes, time to restore services and change failure rate will determine winners and losers in the market according to the latest 2018 Accelerate State of DevOps Report from DORA.Our global Ambassadors represent DASA locally and globally, they participate in local and regional events as well as (online) platforms to help create content, share information about DevOps and how it intersects with other IT Best Practice Frameworks like ITSM, Lean IT, Cloud Computing. Our select group of DASA Ambassadors helps to spread the word about how the DASA DevOps Competence Model, Maturity model, and Certification scheme provides IT Professionals and Teams the skills and knowledge needed to address cultural and organizational issues to deploy DevOps successfully.About DASA About the DevOps Agile Skills Association (DASA) DASA is an independent and open, members driven association supporting the development of DevOps training and certification to the global market, advocating the advancement of High-Performance IT Professionals and Teams through agile DevOps initiatives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.