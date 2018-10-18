Integral BioSystems to Exhibit at 2018 AAPS PharmSci 360 Exhibition November 5-7 in Washington, DC
Boston area CRO Integral BioSystems will display in Booth 2447 at 2018 AAPS PharmSci 360 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center November 5-7, 2018
About the Event
AAPS PharmSci 360 combines the energy of a large scientific conference with the intimacy of a small niche gathering. With multiple tracks covering all aspects of the pharmaceutical sciences, hundreds of exhibitors, 7000 attendees from around the globe and unlimited networking opportunities to build on existing relationships and grow new ones, there will truly be something for everyone.
About Integral BioSystems
Integral BioSystems is a specialty drug delivery contract research organization that offers an integrated, practical approach to formulation development projects for both small molecule and large molecule drug candidates. Offering contract services to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products through its CMC offerings in analytical method development, formulation development, process development, scale-up and technology transfer, the company also partners with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop products based on its proprietary pharmaceutical delivery systems.
The Company has developed numerous dosage forms for ophthalmic applications. Integral BioSystems has a translational approach to drug development, customizing delivery systems to achieve the biologically effective objectives of the therapy. Dosage forms are customized to achieve sustained release or targeted, tissue-focused delivery or fast-release/instant delivery, depending upon the desired product attributes.
For those seeking to develop a formulation for a new drug substance, a 505b2 product or a generic drug product, Dr. Barman will be available to answer questions about possible strategies for your particular application.
Dave Karasic
Integral BioSystems, LLC
617-820-8483
