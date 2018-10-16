SemaConnect Joins Veloz and Aims to Help to Accelerate Electric Vehicles

Public-private alliance unites electric vehicle stakeholders to promote electrification in California

SACRAMENTO, CALIF., USA, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property markets, announces its Affiliate Membership with Veloz, an influential nonprofit aimed at promoting electric vehicles in California. By joining Veloz, SemaConnect supports EV awareness and adoption. SemaConnect joins a well-rounded organization which includes automakers, utility providers and electric vehicle supply equipment providers on its board.

Veloz is a newly launched organization that brings automakers, policymakers and electric vehicle stakeholders together in California. Its new “Electric for All” campaign, announced last week, works to educate the public and facilitate EV adoption across the state.

“Veloz offers an important forum to bring together stakeholders and decision makers in California's electric vehicle industry,” said Josh Cohen, director of public policy at SemaConnect. “This kind of partnership between government, automakers, EV infrastructure, and utility providers is exactly what's needed to electrify transportation at scale. We look forward to working with other Veloz members to find solutions that will help California reach its zero emissions goals.”

“Veloz is a monumental collaboration between a wide range of EV stakeholders,” said Mahi Reddy, CEO of SemaConnect. “We joined because we wanted to get involved in important conversations with the wider industry, and because large-scale campaigns such as ‘Electric for All’ are essential for educating drivers. We’re excited to see public and private industry work together to solve big problems, and we look forward to working with carmakers and California utilities to promote open standards and communication across the industry.”

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.