Yvonne Pierre to Release Perfect, a Documentary-style, Web Series
Non-scripted first production examines Down syndrome and is set to premiere in March 2019ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, screen writer and producer, Yvonne Pierre's, "Perfect," is scheduled to premiere on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, 2019, her publicist announced today.
Down syndrome (Ds) will be the focus of the first season of Perfect. The season will address the world's obsession with perfection.
Ds is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.
The web series is non-scripted and will be presented in documentary style. Pierre says she chose Down syndrome as the first topic to bring attention to the world's obsession with perfection. Each following season will feature a different focal point with this fixation.
"Through the first season of this project, I am illustrating that individuals with Down syndrome are perfectly, imperfect," explained Pierre.
Yvonne Pierre says that the decision to roll out with Down syndrome as the first topic of the series was easy. Her youngest son was diagnosed with Ds after birth. That ignited her passion for being a proud parent and advocate.
"Yvonne Pierre is a beloved and exceptionally talented writer, producer, and advocate," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Yvonne Pierre. "She's creating positive change for those diagnosed with Down syndrome by dynamically recognizing their abilities, contributions, and distinguished achievement. Perfect will be an informational and unforgettable web series for all."
For more information about Yvonne Pierre and her documentary-style web series, Perfect, visit http://ypierre.com/main/perfect-a-web-series.
For sponsorship opportunities, bookings, interviews and appearances, contact Fran Briggs, Publicist to Yvonne Pierre. (928) 275-1642, FranBriggs@aol.com or sponsorshipsinfo@gmail.com.
ABOUT YVONNE PIERRE
Yvonne Pierre has been an advocate of positive awareness for Down syndrome since 2004. In 2011, she produced the “HYH Rise Awards," an online event celebrating and honoring individuals making a difference in the Ds community. Her mission is to show the positive side of having a child with special needs. The screen writer has produced and hosted more than 100 episodes of her own syndicated talk show, “The Yvonne Pierre Show," and wrote the award-winning short film, “Never Alone.” In 2014, she was the executive producer of “The 2014 Rise Awards” held in Decatur, GA. In 2015, Yvonne wrote the critically-acclaimed musical stage play, “It Takes Two.” In 2016, she penned the novelette, “Zoey” and executive produced “The 2016 Rise Awards” online. Currently, Yvonne is producing the web series, “Perfect.” The production is scheduled for the spring of 2019. Among her many degrees are an MBA received in 2010; and MA in Creative Writing which she earned in 2017. Yvonne Pierre is a wife and mother of two boys, Zyair and Zyon. Her youngest, Zyon, has Down syndrome. Yvonne Pierre can be contacted on: Facebook.com/writervonypierre, Twitter.com/ypierre
Instagram.com/vonnpierre, and About.me/ypierre
ABOUT FRAN BRIGGS
Fran Briggs is an award-winning publicist. She oversees a full-service brand development, publicity firm which serves growth-oriented individuals and organizations. An energetic, innovative entrepreneur and founder of several successful companies, Fran has caught the attention of radio and television producers; as well as publishers and editors of national and international media outlets. As a publicist, her clients have appeared on NPR (radio), National Television including: FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Daystar Television, CNN and Oprah.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
9282751642
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter