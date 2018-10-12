Prepaid Wireless Market in the United States Research released by Mind Commerce

Wireless Carriers must embrace Change in Market Dynamics due to OTT Service Providers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepaid wireless is the service of choice for millions cellular customers in the United States. No longer carrying the sigma it once had as a service mostly for the credit-challenged, a large number of customers choose prepaid over post-paid. The reasons are many and varied including lower costs for many of the same features and benefits as post-paid plans such as smartphones and advanced feature/functionality.

Many factors are influencing the pay-in-advance communications market. For example, brand loyalty has shifted in recently years with the market witnessing many customers identifying more with their smartphone provider and Over-the-Top (OTT) application than Communication Service Provider (CSP). Many OTT providers will offer their services with a prepaid option, some through the CSP, but many on a direct basis. Ironically, many of these OTT apps are delivered via Telecom APIs offered by the wireless carriers.

Mind Commerce sees growth in the prepaid wireless market developing marginally from carrier-centric sources, such as Voice over 5G (Vo5G), but more robustly through non-carrier apps, digital content, and commerce. For example, many future consumer Do It Yourself (DIY) Internet of Things (IoT) applications will require prepaid communications. This is because consumer IoT apps will appeal to a wide demography, including those that are unbanked and/or credit challenged. In addition, the DIY market is concerned with cost control and will have a concern over limiting IoT related charges.

Prepaid Wireless in USA: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 – 2023 evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider analysis and service assessment, technologies involved in prepaid service delivery, and assessment of the future of prepaid communications, content, and commerce. The report also provides forecasts for 2018 through 2023. The report also analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecasts through 2023 including subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type. This research also provides critical information necessary to negotiate with MNOs for MVNO operations as well as SLA management.

