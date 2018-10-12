Paula Apro of Mariposa Energy to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most of us are aware what stress can to our body on a physical level and how dangerous it is, but it’s not so easy to figure out how to reduce stress in our life.

Paula Apro is the founder of Mariposa Energy, an energy medicine practice dedicated to healing your body and mind to look and feel better naturally.

“Mariposa is Spanish for butterfly and the butterfly is the ultimate symbol of transformation,” says Paula. “After experiencing such a profound personal transformation, I’ve been called to share my story and my knowledge in hopes of helping others.”

Our bodies are made of energy. Just like our blood should flow without blockage throughout our vessels, so should the body’s energies flow unhindered. When these energies become stagnant or blocked, illness and disease result. Energy Medicine balances and restores your body’s natural energies. According to Paula, when these energies are in balance and flowing properly, it can increase your vitality and optimize your health.

“Everything we need to heal ourselves and be healthy is right within us,” says Paula. “All of the answers are inside, as well as the power to heal ourselves. All we need to do is tap into the energy.”

Energy Medicine has ancient roots and draws heavily from Eastern health practices and disciplines such as acupuncture, yoga, and qi gong. It is both a complement to other medical practices and a complete system for self-care. Energy Medicine can also be preventative. By recognizing energy disruptions before symptoms appear, the energy problem can be corrected rather than allowed to progress into physical illnesses.

Paula recalls she suffered from severe stress for most of her adult life, not due to a particularly difficult job or even a particularly difficult life, but rather her genetic makeup. She experienced a profound trauma when she was young, losing her mother at a very early age, leaving her hyper-sensitive, with all systems in her body on hyper-alert. Living like that has been somewhat of a curse, until she learned how to turn it into a blessing and use this high level of sensitivity to read, not only her own body’s energies, but also those of her clients. Paula is able to talk directly to a person’s subconscious to uncover the root causes of what is ailing them.

“Simple things in life were a little bit too much for me to deal with. It turned into lots of medical problems, the biggest one being severe neck pain and pinched nerves, which was somewhat debilitating for me for many years until I finally I sought real medical help.”

Following surgery to her neck.

After an 18-month recovery following neck surgery, Paula’s pain returned.

“I just didn’t understand why everyone else that had the same type of surgery healed and I did not. That’s when I discovered Dr. Joe Dispenza, who has been a vital part of my transformation. I got very interested in the power inside me to heal myself without surgery, and without prescription drugs. It was profound. There is no limit to what you can do if you know how to control your mind. It’s just so powerful that I feel like I want to change the world.”

Paula’s miraculous success led her to pursue a career in this field. Today, Paula practices Eden Energy Medicine, developed by Donna Eden, one of the pioneers in energy medicine, as well as The Emotion Code ™ developed by Dr. Bradley Nelson.

“What brings people to me is how truly passionate and excited I am to help them,” says Paula. “Energy medicine is a commitment to put the work and the effort into healing yourself. I am not a healer, I cannot heal you, however I can teach you and help you heal yourself. I want people to know that they can take control over their own health.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Paula Apro in an interview with Jim Masters on October 16th at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Mariposa Energy www.mariposaenergytherapy.com