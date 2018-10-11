ACS Group and GGK Tech to exhibit at Money 20/20

ACS Group is excited to play a role in exploring today’s ever-evolving innovations in engineering and how we can help our clients embark further on their road to success” — Sathyashila Muddem, Director of Innovation at ACS Group

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Group, a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally, and GGK Tech, a recent acquisition of ACS Group, that provides technology consulting to companies globally, will be exhibiting at this year’s Money 20/20 event at the Las Vegas Venetian, in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 21-24, 2018.

Money 20/20 is the perfect platform for ACS Group and GGK Tech to exhibit technology offerings to Financial Service (FinServ) firms. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how ACS and GGK help companies reinvent themselves by architecting next-gen technology solutions in the areas of Payments, Block Chain, Mobile Banking, Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Conversational User Interface (UI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

“ACS Group is excited to play a role in exploring today’s ever-evolving innovations in engineering and how we can help our clients embark further on their road to success,” said Sathyashila Muddem, Director of Innovation at ACS Group. “We look forward to meeting and engaging with other industry leaders through strategic, comprehensive networking sessions.”

The combination of ACS Group and GGK Tech provides attendees with deeper and broader subject matter expertise and experience across the IT solutions spectrum. Both organizations leadership are thrilled to get the opportunity to bring greater value to this year’s Money 20/20 event and look forward to providing attendees information on the full scope of resources and technology services they offer to their client base.

ACS Group and GGK Tech industry innovators will be at kiosk #37 to showcase their growth, services, solutions and engage in dynamic conversations about the ever-shifting climate of the financial service industry.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS Group conducts business through four operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, and HireGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS Group has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. and 8th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. (2018 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2018). ACS Group is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has offices across the U.S., and an international presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. For more information, please visit: www.acsicorp.com/



About GGK Tech

GGK Tech is a technology consulting firm that provides Digital, Cloud, Analytics, AI and Business Services to companies of all sizes around the world. Our mission is to help global enterprises grow, adapt, scale, reinvent and digitally transform themselves through our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and our commitment to deliver with certainty. GGK Tech is part of the ACS group. For more information, please visit: www.ggktech.com/