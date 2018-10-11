Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins and Conservative Former Governor Mike Huckabee Rally Voters in Woodland Park, CO

This nationally simulcasted event is a collaboration between a variety of Christian thought leaders and conservative organizations ” — Andrew Wommack Ministries

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College will host “The Event” in its newly opened 3,165-seat auditorium on Sunday, November 4, just in advance of midterm elections. This nationally simulcasted event is a collaboration between a variety of Christian thought leaders and conservative organizations who are coming together to encourage people to “vote their values” in midterm elections.

The Event, as the national simulcast has been named, will feature live speakers and a local audience who have preregistered for the event. Among the speakers are former governor Mike Huckabee, Tony Perkins, E.W. Jackson, Kristan Hawkins, Michael Farris, along with local speakers Andrew Wommack, Karen Conrad, and Richard Harris of Andrew Wommack Ministries, Charis Bible College, and 7M Ventures, Inc.

The Event comes on the heels of the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit, which rolled out a Values Bus that has been traveling nationally into a dozen key states before midterm elections on November 6, 2018.

To be part of the live audience, preregister at truthandliberty.net, or to tune into The Event remotely, visit truthandliberty.net on November 4 at 4 p.m. (MST). Press must contact The Event location host directly to preregister by emailing publicrelations@awmcharis.com.

Only those who have preregistered will be allowed onsite during The Event.

Contact: Public Relations

Email: publicrelations@awmcharis.com

Tel: 719-464-5619



