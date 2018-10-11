Vantage Agora Hosts 3rd Annual Operational Excellence Workshop
Vantage Agora hosts their 3rd annual Operational Excellence (OX) and Technology Conference on October 17-18th at Cleveland’s Metropolitan at the 9.
This year’s speakers range from NBA Hall of Famer Dan Issel, 5th ranked all-time points scorer for the ABA/NBA, to President and CEO of Signature Health, Joseph Steier. The event is split into 2 tracks - one discussing how to best manage your team for optimal success and the other, a technology track discussing the most innovative and emerging ideas in the technological field.
In addition to the wealth of knowledge to be gained, attendees can look forward to enjoying a 1920's-themed cocktail reception on Wednesday night before the event. Thursday evening after presentations are wrapped up, guests are invited to attend an evening at Pickwick & Frolic for a Murder Mystery dinner.
Jenna Meyer, Systems Manager at Cannasure Insurance Services and a returning OX Workshop attendee states, “I love working with the people at Vantage Agora. Their customizable OX Zion platform is great for any company. Speakers were informative and it was a great way to see what is coming next with Vantage Agora!"
“At Vantage Agora, our mission is to achieve Operational Excellence in everything that we do. By collaborating with industry leaders and technical experts specializing in various fields, we hope to share in this mission with our attendees, partners and clients as well,” says Vantage Agora CEO & Co-Founder, Sudhir Achar.
About Vantage Agora: Vantage Agora, founded in 2004, is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio. They are a Gartner-recognized, global provider of customized technology solutions on OX Zion, an industry-leading Business Operating System (BOS) that creates powerful Data Analytics for business leaders. Because of key insights that OX Zion offers, Vantage Agora was recently named a CIO Applications Top 10 Broker Management Solution Provider and Top 25 Insurance Technology Company.
