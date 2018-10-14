B&H EXPANDS EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT WITH TWO NEW OFFICES IN FRANKFURT AND PRAGUE AND LAUNCHES EU-WIDE ROAD TRANSPORT NETWORK

Our extended presence at the heart of the EU combined with the new road network further enhances our ability to meet our customers'needs as the independent aerospace logistics partner of choice.” — Stuart Allen (Group CEO)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider is to expand its global network with the opening of two new offices in Continental Europe to cater for both existing and new customers. At the same time, it will be launching a Europe-wide road freight network to provide an alternative and cost-effective pan-European road transport solution to current airfreight services.

The new offices will be in Frankfurt and Prague and will also be used to assist customers to navigate and plan their way through the uncertainties created by Brexit. The Frankfurt office will be located at the Cargo City site at the airport and will include a high security warehouse. FSL (Forward Stocking Location) customers will then be able to strategically position inventory in the heart of Europe. The new Prague office will be located at Václav Havel Airport and will focus on providing frontline customer service and will facilitate further market development in Central Europe.

In addition to establishing these new offices B&H is introducing a Europe-wide road freight network which will enable the provision of a reliable alternative to airfreight across the continent.

Says B&H Worldwide Group CEO, Stuart Allen: "We are excited to be opening these two new offices and introducing a road option into our portfolio of aerospace logistics solutions. For our customers across the globe Europe is a key location and our extended presence at the heart of the EU combined with the new road network further enhances our ability to meet their needs as the independent aerospace logistics partner of choice".



