Aspen Regenerative Medicine Now Offering Umbilical Cord Stem Cells for Osteoarthritis

ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Aspen Institute of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, the latest developments in healing have been discovered by utilizing stem cell therapy in clinical treatments for osteoarthritis. The clinic offers multiple applications for stem cell treatment from skin rejuvenation to hair restoration, but one of the most significant advances in regenerative medicine is in orthopedic use. As an alternative to more aggressive treatments such as long-term medications and surgery, stem cell therapy sets the goal of restoring full mobility and function in its application with orthopedic patients. The reparative qualities in stem cells have shown positive interactions with tendon and ligament injuries and have become a popular method for healing sports injuries. For Dr. Julian Gershon, the founding practitioner of the Aspen Institute for Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine, the function that umbilical cord stem cells serve to treat joint inflammation can prove to be the key to putting an end to osteoarthritis associated joint pain.

The pain and restricted movement from osteoarthritis are due to the joint’s cartilage wearing down severely enough to result in the bones and joints grinding against each other. Dr. Gershon’s method for repairing joint cartilage and reducing inflammation is through using the healing properties of Umbilical cord blood stem cells. Using high-quality, medical grade umbilical cord cells and growth factors, to give a longer lasting effect and improve quality of life for those suffering from osteoarthritis. The mesenchymal stem cells, or MSCs, in Umbilical cord blood have the potential to regenerate articular cartilage and studies have confirmed that intra-articular injection of stem cells provide improved knee function and less pain with no adverse events. In fact, the MSCs found in Umbilical cord blood stem cells have shown an increase in knee cartilage volume, enhanced joint function and effective disease modification.

“With new research supporting the effectiveness of umbilical cord stem cells on osteoarthritis, we take it as our responsibility to give patients the power to overcome this debilitating condition,” Dr. Gershon states, reflecting on the growing influence that modern innovation has had on advancing medicine to the degree of reversing the damage from osteoarthritis. “We aim to ensure our orthopedic stem cell treatments take our patients’ safety and comfort into account, so it’s exciting to see what cell therapy can offer in giving them an option that takes both into consideration and remains effective.”

The dedication that Aspen Institute of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine places into providing safe and efficient solutions to a wide array of joint issues has motivated them to give patients the opportunity to gain the upper hand over osteoarthritis. With many causes of orthopedic conditions being linked towards deteriorating cartilage, the function that umbilical cord stem cells serve to reinforce tissue is a beneficial measure that proactively rebuilds cartilage while offering pain relief to patients. The efforts that Dr. Gershon has made to incorporate umbilical cord stem cells and MSCs into treatment options have helped to reinforce Aspen Regenerative Medicine’s status as a game-changing practice that taps into the body’s regenerative qualities to assist patients in reaching their optimal health.

About Dr. Julian Robert Gershon Jr. DO, FAOASM ABAARM

Dr. Julian Robert Gershon Jr. DO, FAOASM ABAARM, founder of the Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, is triple board certified in Family Medicine, Sports Medicine and Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Gershon received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internship at Flint Osteopathic Hospital in Flint, Michigan. He is board certified in Family Medicine and Sports Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice, is a fellow of the American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine and served on their Board of Directors for twelve years. He served as the head team physician for University of North Texas for over twenty years, served as a resident physician at the U.S. Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1993, was selected as a team physician for the U.S. Olympic Judo team from 1993-2000 and served as the team physician at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia and was selected to travel to Chile with the U.S. Freestyle ski team during the summer of 2006. In addition to serving as a team physician for local high schools in Northern Texas, he also covered many professional wrestling events for the WWE at their Dallas events and traveled with the Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Commission performing on-water rescue as well as attending to athletic and medical injury/illnesses for their drivers. Dr. Gershon recently was awarded a fellowship in Stem Cell therapy by the American Academy of Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine. This prestigious award signifies years of advanced stem cell training.

About Aspen Institute for Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine

The Aspen Institute for Antiaging & Regenerative Medicine Experience specializes in everything that anti-aging and regenerative medicine has to offer in the relaxed and beautiful mountain setting of Aspen, Colorado. With stem cell and PRP therapy, founder Dr. Julian R. Gershon, Jr., DO, FAOASM, ABAARM has personally performed regenerative therapy treatments for orthopedic procedures, hair restoration, and skin rejuvenation. Additionally, their all-inclusive program is personally tailored to each patient and includes stem cell therapy, bio-identical hormone therapy via our intensive age management program, PRP facial regeneration, PRP hair regeneration, PRP “O-shot” or “PRP P-shot” for male and female sexual function, IV nutrition and vitamin therapy with antioxidant glutathione, customized year-long vitamin and nutrient supplementation, telomere testing to determine biologic age and monitor aging process, genetic testing, food allergy analysis and an environmental toxin assessment. The Aspen Institute for Antiaging and Regenerative Medicine maintains an excellent reputation for their commitment to shifting the emphasis from disease-driven medicine to an optimal health medical practice, treating each of patients individually and safely recommending programs according to their specific situations. They strive to give each patient the experience they expect and deserve from a health professional with the goal to help patients live better and longer.