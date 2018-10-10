NAMIC ANNOUNCES CLASS XVIII OF ITS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
ELDP Class XVIII Continues Legacy of Excellence in Partnership With the University Of Virginia Darden School Of Business
“Each year we select a cadre of top-performing executives of color to participate in ELDP. Our goal continues to be increased cultural and thought diversity at the highest levels of influence throughout the industry,” said James C. Jones, NAMIC’s SVP of Education and Diversity Solutions. “Our industry partners continue to support the participation of their valued executives in ELDP because they expect the greatest return on their investment---and they get it!”
“Partnering with NAMIC, an inspiring organization, aligns with our commitment to offer empowering learning journeys, as well as motivate participants to grow, innovate and achieve world-class performance,” said Kelly Bean, President and CEO of Darden Executive Education. “We are honored to serve as the academic base for NAMIC’s ELDP program and congratulate Class XVIII.”
Having graduated more than 600 executives of color since the program’s inception in 2001, ELDP addresses many of the industry’s most persistent challenges: increasing diversity in the C-suite, retaining executives of color; and maximizing ROI of a diverse workforce in a competitive, global business environment. The program strengthens the competencies successful executives must have by exploring a wide range of business-critical topics, including corporate strategy, finance, marketing, innovation, and leadership agility. These are presented as integrated components of a holistic learning experience.
The members of ELDP Class XVIII are as follows:
• Darius Alavi, Director, Software Development, Charter Communications
• Michael Alexander, VP, Network Design, AlticeUSA
• Denise Bailey Castro, Director, Partnerships, Distribution & Business Development, Viacom
• Denise Bennett, Director, Content Partnership, Turner
• Amol Bhagwat, Sr. Director, Product Management, Comcast
• Daniel Bharadwaj, Sr. Director, Technology Services, Charter Communications
• Rod Jefrey Bodegas, Sr. Director, Operations, Comcast
• Nathalie Burgos, Director, Corporate Communications, Charter Communications
• Chernard Cherilus, Sr. Director, Xfinity Multicultural Consumer Services, Comcast
• Daniel Cho, VP, Audience Development & Monetization, Turner
• Tremaine Darby, Sr. Director, Finance, Charter Communications
• Marilyn Davis, Area Director, Government Affairs, AlticeUSA
• Tracey Giang, Director, Workforce & Diversity Inclusion, Comcast
• Henna Gn Adams, Sr. Director, Financial Planning and Analysis, Comcast
• Bernard Greene III, Director, Syndication Program Management, Comcast
• Heather Guo, Director, Customer Insights, Comcast
• Collins Harris IV, Series Producer/Director/Editor, Viacom International
• Stefan Isidore, Director, Sales & Incentive Compensation Administration, Charter Communications
• Kirk Izawa, VP, Field Operations – Hawaii, Charter Communications
• LaSonjia Jack, Executive Director, Field Operations – Channel Sales, Cox Communications
• Yolanda Johnson, Sr. Director, PPG, Viacom, Inc – Nickelodeon
• Javier “JJ” Jonas, Director, Sales & Retention Operations, Charter Communications
• Amyn Kassim-Lakha, VP, Associate General Counsel, Operations, Charter Communications
• Arif Khan, Director, UX Development, Charter Communications
• Tom Labordo, Executive Director, TV Distribution Strategy & Operations, Paramount Pictures
• Julius Lee, Sr. Director, Affiliate Partnership Development & Operations,ESPN
• Antoine Lewis, Coordinating Producer II, ESPN
• Marcus Mabry, Sr. Director, Mobile & Off-Platform News Programming, Turner (CNN)
• Ti-Shea Meadows, VP, Planning & Content Strategy, MTV Networks
• Jadoonanan “Richard” Motilal, Executive Director, Xfinity Mobile, Comcast
• Rajat Mukherji, VP, Product, Vertical & Channel Marketing, Spectrum Enterprise
• Kinyette Newman, VP, Production Finance & Operations, TV One
• Varghese Pathisseril, Director, Data & Integration Solutions, Comcast-Xfinity Mobile
• Atul Prashar, Founding Partner, KMH Group/Sava 360
• Anthony Pope, SVP & Region Manager, Cox Communications
• Jason Rose, Sr. Director, Content Distribution Services, A+E Networks
• Seida Saidi, Director, Project Management, Brand Creative, BET Networks
• Nikhil Shah, Sr. Director, Pricing, Comcast
• Tony Strickland, VP, Physical Production, BET Networks/Viacom
• Toni Stubbs, VP, Field Engineering & Operations, Cox Communications
• Dennis Su, Finance Director, Comcast
• Wen Tan, Sr. Director, Accounting & Financial Reporting, A+E Networks
• Robert Thompson, Director, Regional Support System, Charter Communications
• Erica Walker, Counsel, Corporate Privacy, Viacom
• Chin Wang, Sr. Creative Director, ESPN
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to grow and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
