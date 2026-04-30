NAMIC NEXT Announces Winners of Its 32nd Annual Vision Awards

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awards Celebrate Original Television Programming That Appeal to Multicultural AudiencesBroadcast Journalist Legend John Quiñones Honored with Inaugural Legacy and Impact AwardCeremony Hosted by Actor-Comedian Al MadrigalNAMIC Next, a leadership organization building the next generation of diverse leaders in media, announced the winners of its 32nd Annual Vision Awards last night at a ceremony held at the Ray Kurtzman Theater at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in Los Angeles.Hosted by actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“The Daily Show,” “Lopez vs. Lopez”), the Vision Awards celebrate outstanding original television programming that reflect the rich and complex lived experiences of today’s multicultural audiences.This year, NAMIC Next awarded honors across 16 categories in scripted, unscripted, animation, sports, news and digital programming. The newest category Character Voiceover joined other individual achievement honors such as Performance – Drama, and program categories including Comedy Series or Special and News/Informational Programming.The evening also honored broadcast journalist legend John Quiñones with the inaugural Legacy & Impact Award for his ongoing contributions to creating culturally impactful stories, stemming from his reporting on ABC News and “20/20” to his role as creator and host of “What Would You Do?”.“This moment really reflects where we are as an organization. It’s the next chapter in our 46-year history and our first major event since rebranding as NAMIC Next and expanding our focus,” said NAMIC Next CEO and President, Sandy Nuñez. “The Vision Awards have always been about celebrating storytelling and the way it connects people. Now, it also represents our commitment to supporting and elevating professionals across media, entertainment, technology and sports.”Among this year’s winners were ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” ESPN’s “Karina Tovar,” Hulu/Onyx Collective’s “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” and Roku Channel’s “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.”ABC led all networks and distributors with four awards, including wins for “Abbott Elementary,” “9-1-1,” “What Would You Do?” and ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis “The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till 70 Years Later.”The Vision Award recipients were decided by more than 50 judges across the media landscape who reviewed over 240 submissions.The in-person ceremony was sponsored by CAA, BBC Studios, and Offscript Worldwide.The full nominee list with the winners are below:Animation• #1 Happy Family USA – Prime Video• Kindergarten: The Musical! – Disney Jr./Disney +• Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Channel/Disney+ (WINNER)• The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Disney Channel/Disney+Best Performance – Comedy• Grace Byers in Harlem – Prime Video (WINNER)• Niecy Nash in All’s Fair – Hulu• Shoniqua Shandai in Harlem – Prime Video• Sean Patrick Thomas in Gen V – Prime VideoBest Performance – Drama• Angela Bassett in 9-1-1 – ABC (WINNER)• Emayatzy Corinealdi in Reasonable Doubt – Hulu• Viola Davis in G20 – Prime Video• Zahn McClarnon in Dark Winds – AMCCharacter Voiceover• Sterling K. Brown in Invincible – Prime Video• London Hughes in BAT-FAM – Prime Video• Keke Palmer in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy – Prime Video• Alia Shawkat in #1 Happy Family USA – Prime Video (WINNER)Children’s Programming• Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado – Nickelodeon/Paramount+• Goosebumps: The Vanishing – Disney+• Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Disney+• Reading Rainbow – Embassy Row/Sony Pictures Television (WINNER)Comedy Series or Special• Abbott Elementary – ABC (WINNER)• All’s Fair – Hulu• Harlem – Prime Video• Running Point – NetflixDigital Media• Cooking Sessions with Tamar and Ms. E – CLEO TV• Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Songs from the Crystal Cavern – Disney+• Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends - YouTube• Savor the City – TV One (WINNER)Documentary• E60: Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina – ESPN• Murder Has Two Faces – Hulu/ABC News Studio• Sitting Bull – The HISTORY Channel• SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) – Hulu/Onyx Collective (WINNER)Drama Series or Special• Bel-Air – Peacock (WINNER)• Paradise – Hulu• Reasonable Doubt – Hulu/Onyx Collective• Washington Black – HuluForeign Language Programming• Karina Tovar – ESPN (WINNER)• Red Alert – Paramount+• SC Featured: In Due Time – ESPNLifestyle Programming• Family Recipe Showdown – Food Network• Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City – aspireTV• Savor the City – TV One• Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross – Roku Channel (WINNER)News/Informational• ABC News 20/20 | ABC News Live - Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – ABC• ABC News Studios - Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts – ABC• ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - Revising the Voting Rights Act – ABC• ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till 70 Years Later – ABC (WINNER)Original Movie or Special• Christmas Everyday – Lifetime• Eric Jerome Dickey’s Friends and Lovers – Lifetime• Give Me Back My Daughter – Lifetime• The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – Disney+ (WINNER)Reality Programming• Dancing With the Stars – ABC• The Braxtons – We TV• Top Chef – Bravo• What Would You Do? – ABC (WINNER)Sports Programming• Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024 – ESPN• College GameDay: A World Away – ESPN• Game One: Journey to the NCAA Championship -Jordan Chiles – ESPN• Monday Night Countdown: Welcome to the Team – ESPN (WINNER)Variety/Talk Show• Las Culturistas Culture Awards – Bravo (WINNER)• Reality with The King – OWN• The Oscars – ABC• The View – ABC TelevisionAbout NAMIC NextNAMIC Next is a leadership organization that empowers diverse professionals at all levels across the media, entertainment, technology and sports industries to lead, innovate and thrive in an everchanging global landscape. The organization equips the next generation of industry leaders to drive innovation, strengthen corporate culture, and shape the future of their respective industries. Founded in 1980, the organization now serves more than 2,500 professionals across 18 local chapters. For more information, visit www.namic.com and @NAMICNext on Instagram.

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