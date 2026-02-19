New portfolio of programs strengthens talent pipelines and prepares professionals to lead in a rapidly evolving industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAMIC Next today announced the launch of its comprehensive Leadership Development Portfolio— a modern suite of programs designed to build capability, confidence, and connection across every stage of the professional journey.“Leadership is being redefined in real time, and organizations need development solutions that meet this moment. The NAMIC Next Leadership Development Portfolio supports professionals at every stage — equipping them with the skills, perspective, and community to lead with confidence and impact. This is about building stronger leaders, stronger organizations, and a stronger industry.”— Sandy Nuñez, President & CEO, NAMIC NextBuilding on decades of leadership development, NAMIC Next is ushering in a new era — modernizing its programs to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving media, entertainment, technology, and sports landscape while engaging the next generation of professionals.To help drive this transformation, NAMIC Next is partnering with The Lawrence Advisory make this a hyperlink to my website, a respected leadership development and organizational strategy firm with deep roots in media, entertainment, and technology. Together, they are designing innovative programs that strengthen talent pipelines and prepare leaders for the future of work.A Three-Tier Leadership Development PortfolioNAMIC Next’s Leadership Development Portfolio provides organizations with high-impact development solutions that are fully managed end-to-end, helping companies build diverse, future-ready leadership pipelines while addressing today’s most pressing workforce challenges.These programs are aligned to key career stages, addressing the most urgent workforce challenges facing organizations today — including retention, change leadership, and AI readiness. Together, these programs support leadership development from early career through the executive level.Career RiseThe first cohort of Career Rise launches in April 2026, with a second cohort convening in June. Designed for professionals with one to five years of experience, Career Rise helps early-career professionals navigate the transition into the workplace with greater confidence and clarity. The six-month virtual program combines leadership training, peer coaching, and exposure to senior industry leaders to strengthen engagement, readiness, and long-term growth.LeadForward AcceleratorLaunching in June 2026, LeadForward Accelerator is designed for middle managers who are operating at the center of organizational change and feeling the weight of expanded responsibility.The intensive three-day virtual experience focuses on emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, AI readiness, and coaching skills to help leaders strengthen team performance and navigate disruption.Executive MastermindLaunching in September 2026, the Executive Mastermind brings together experienced senior level executives for an exclusive program focused on strategic insight and leadership effectiveness. Through monthly virtual sessions and an annual summit, participants build resilience, sharpen decision-making, and expand senior leadership skills in a rapidly evolving and increasingly uncertain environment.ELDP Flagship Program RelaunchNAMIC Next plans to relaunch its flagship Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) in 2027, bringing back a premier, university-aligned experience designed to bridge business strategy, entertainment leadership, and inclusive innovation for senior executives ready to lead at the highest level.About NAMIC NextNAMIC Next is dedicated to developing inclusive leaders and advancing diverse talent across the media, entertainment, technology, and sports industries. Through innovative programming, strategic partnerships, and leadership development initiatives, NAMIC Next is building the next generation of industry leadership.

