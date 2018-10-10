AmeriConstruction Represents Developing Construction Sector At Waite Enterprise
AmeriConstruction Represents Growth in Southwest US Construction Sector for Waite Enterprise Holding Company to further diversification efforts.DALLAS, TX, USA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Waite is extremely pleased with diversification efforts at Waite Enterprise. The company has already purchased or consolidated commodities, high end vehicles, and companies in a number of sectors, from healthcare to finance. Future plans include expansion into real estate and construction, always sound leverage in a diversified basket of interests. Waite Enterprise is, by design, a leveraged investment tool that spreads its interests into a number of strong or growing sectors. The company further offsets profits and assets into various diversified investments, from hard commodities to stocks to cryptocurrency. For now though, the company is pleased with the foothold it has in the contracting industry in the Dallas and Fort Worth region of Texas.
“AmeriConstruction is a strong and proven contracting company in Texas, a leader in the commercial and residential roofing business in particular.” Waite explains. “They have specialized for years in emergency and insurance driven projects. Under the leadership of Trevor Vick, the talented CEO of AmeriConstruction, the company has shown steady growth and has built a strong reputation. Trevor and AmeriConstruction are great assets to Waite Enterprise and will be a cornerstone and building block of all real estate development and contracting growth in the company for many years to come.”
Waite Enterprises will expand in coming years in an ongoing effort to continue to diversify earnings and investments to safely maximize profits. This includes plans to invest in real estate development as the market slowly returns to strength, and AmeriConstruction figures prominently in those plans. As Waite Enterprise grows and continues to expand, the concept is that subsidiaries will both profit and cut costs on developing projects and investments. Waite expands on the corporate philosophy: “Long term we are aiming to complete every project we undertake in-house. For example buy a property financed by our financial division, construct a building with our contracting companies, and sell it through our realty. Then reinvest profits in a new project.”
About Waite Enterprise:
Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.
don eminizer
Smoulder Pro
717-387-5149
email us here