Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit Exposes Mental Health Abuse

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is scheduled to debut an exhibit presenting shocking evidence of psychiatric abuse affecting Floridians this month.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a non-profit watchdog that exposes human rights violations in the field of mental health, is scheduled to debut an exhibit that presents shocking evidence of abuse affecting the people of Miami this month.

Home to the largest health care fraud action in the history of the Department of Justice, South Florida will soon be known for a new first, the debut of the "Psychiatry: An Industry of Death Exhibit" which presents documentation of the history of abuse in the field of mental health. The free exhibit will be held at 3550 N. Miami Ave. and will be open to the general public from 10am to 8pm during the week of October 18th through the 22nd. [1]

Raising awareness on the harsh realities of psychiatric abuse to tens of thousands across the world each year, the traveling exhibit documents the origins of psychiatry including its blatant disregard for human rights; psychiatry's social control and profit-driven motives; and psychiatric "treatments" that result in debilitation and death.

Visitors to the exhibit will gain a historical perspective of psychiatric human rights abuse while being educated on abuses that continue in present day such as forced commitment and the use of electroshock on seniors and children. Along with educational panels and photos, the exhibit features a documentary with interviews of more than 160 health professionals, doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, academics, legal and human rights experts and victims giving firsthand accounts of psychiatric brutality. To learn more, please call 727-442-8820 or visit www.cchrflorida.org.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

Sources:

[1] Seventy-Seven Charged in Southern District of Florida as Part of Largest Health Care Fraud Action in Department of Justice History https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdfl/pr/seventy-seven-charged-southern-district-florida-part-largest-health-care-fraud-action

