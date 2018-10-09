Women’s Energy Network North Texas October 2018 Luncheons in Fort Worth and Dallas Announced
Kelly Richmond to Speak at Women’s Energy Network North Texas October 2018 Luncheon in Fort Worth and Advancial is Sponsoring a Networking Lunch in DallasDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Richmond will be the guest speaker at the luncheon meeting of Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Fort Worth Petroleum Club, 777 Main St., 40th Floor. Ms. Richmond will be presenting on the topic entitled “2018 - Make a Different Mistake.”
Kelly Richmond is currently the Asset Integrity Management Manager at Denbury Resources and has 13 years of upstream oil and gas experience at Denbury and Jacobs Engineering. Ms. Richmond began her career as a Mechanical Engineering consultant designing oil production facilities and has served in roles in Facilities Engineering, Project Management, Reservoir Engineering, and Operations Excellence.
Advancial is sponsoring a networking lunch meeting on behalf of the Women’s Energy Network (WEN) – North Texas Chapter on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at the Dallas Petroleum Club, 2200 Ross Ave., 39th Floor. There will be no speaker at this event.
Registration for both luncheon events will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by the luncheon from noon-1:00 p.m. The Cost to attend the lunch in Fort Worth is $30 for members, and $45 non-members if paid in advance. Member and non-member registration the day of the event is $50, space permitting. There is no cost to attend the lunch in Dallas, but space is limited, so pre-registration is highly recommended.
Please register online at http://www.womensenergynetwork.org. For more information about the above events, contact Jennifer Evans, Garnet Energy, at JenniferEvans@garnetenergyllc.com. For more information about the Women’s Energy Network – North Texas Chapter, visit www.wennorthtexas.org and click on Find Your Chapter. Interested parties can join the North Texas Chapter by clicking on Join Now on the North Texas Chapter’s home page.
About WEN
The Women’s Energy Network is a nonprofit association of women professionals in the energy industry that provides networking and community outreach opportunities and fosters career and leadership development. Founded in 1994, the organization has more than 2,000 members nationwide.
Thank you to our generous 2018 WEN North Texas Sponsors:
National Sponsors
Sidley Austin LLP
Opportune
Deloitte
Vinson & Elkins
Shell
Halliburton
Talos Energy
Silver Level Sponsors
Jackson Walker
Thompson & Knight
Impact
Weaver
Bronze Level Sponsors
BDO USA, LLP
Locke Lord LLP
Jennifer Evans
Womens Energy Network North Texas
1.855.390.0650
email us here