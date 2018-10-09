Lerner and Rowe and 98KUPDeployment Packing Party

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe and 98KUPD invite you to join us on Friday, November 9th from 6am – 10am for a packing party hosted at the 98KUPD studios.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe and 98KUPD invite you to join us on Friday, November 9th from 6am – 10am for a packing party hosted at the 98KUPD studios. We’ll have food trucks on-site for our Veteran and Active Duty service members as well as those helping with the process.

The staff at 98KUPD and Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys have an appreciation for those who serve without the thought of the sacrifice they make in their own personal lives. We continue living our lives knowing that they have our backs, no matter what.

Beginning Monday, October 1st, 98KUPD and Holmberg’s Morning Sickness will be extending their support by collecting troops wants/needs and shipping them out to the deployed troops serving overseas from our home state of Arizona.

“Serving our country is one of the most selfless acts that one can take on,” said Kevin Rowe. “Supporting them is our civic duty and the KUPD packing party is the way to make sure that they feel cared for over Thanksgiving and the holidays.”

Donation items

There are approximately 1,300 troops from Arizona deployed at this time. Please join us in collecting the following items:

1.Full-size wet wipes

2.Dental Products including: Full-size dental floss, Full-size toothpaste and a Toothbrush

3.Disposable Razors (original packaging, 1-3 packs only please)

4.Crew length socks

5.Lip Balm

6.Travel-size foot/body powder

If you want to donate, you have some options on where to drop them off at. This includes:

-At the studio,

-Thursday mornings 7a-9a Walmart van stops (10/4-11/8) (Check their website for specific locations)

-And Tempe Marketplace/KUPD events

Can’t attend the packing party? Questions? Have a bulk donation you would like help with? Please contact or call the 98KUPD Studios M-F 8:30am – 5:30pm at 602-629-8660 and ask for the Promotions Department. You can also contact Lerner and Rowe Gives Back online or by calling us today.

