NCCET with GDA extends its $600MM Tuition-Free Workforce Development training to 10/31/18
Workforce development training is vitally important as the "skills gap" in the United States today is becoming an epidemic.
The Workplace Communication online course allows students to build the core critical skills such as: communication, teamwork, problem solving, accountability, and collaboration. Focusing on the essential engagement skills will address that skills gap employers are facing today. Consultative Selling provides students with the skills to fill the largest open job market in the United States. Any industry in the country needs sales people to help meet any organization bottom line result. Eric Richardson, CEO, GDA states “The Consultative Sales process is not used just to win sales but is the communications enabler for every business interaction.”
Baby Boomers are retiring at a higher rate than ever before. These vacated jobs are staying open because people do not have the skills necessary to fill the position. For example, an open job in manufacturing may remain vacant because while the potential candidate has the technical skills, they do not have the Workplace Communication skills to effectively engage with the organization. Individuals struggling to find the right job or who are “underemployed”, or not making the career progress that leads to a professionally and financially satisfying career, should take advantage of the $600 million-dollar tuition assistance provide by The National Council of Continuing Education and Training, along with GDA.
The $599 course tuition is waived for anyone who enrolls between now and Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Participants only pay a $10 per course registration fee. Essentials of Workplace Communication takes approximately 26 hours to complete and Consultative Selling takes approximately 34 hours to complete. Both courses will prepare people to be the best candidate for any job. Workforce Development courses will be available to participants through December 31, 2018.
Participants can enroll at www.growthdevelopment.com/labor-day
About NCCET and GDA
National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) provides member institutions and continuing education professionals with proven best practices that help with the implementation and execution of effective and profitable programs. As an affiliate council of the AACC, NCCET advocates for prioritizing continuing education and training issues among policymakers and community college leadership to ensure the important work our members do is recognized, valued and supported.
Growth Development Associates (GDA) is a dedicated training company with an experienced and committed team that has been serving clients for the last 29 years. Though GDA’s customized consulting approach GDA helps organizations to improve their bottom line and achieve long lasting results. Employing our nationally certified curriculum in Workplace Communication, Consultative Selling, Account Management, and Leadership, GDA assists individuals at all levels of the organization to improve their skills, as well as, assists students and alumni who are looking for a job.
Eric Richardson
Growth Development Associates, Inc.
239-298-0442
email us here