Waite Enterprises Moving Into Corporate Headquarters, Consolidating Offices

The Financial Division of the new Holding Company being formed by Daniel Waite is moving into lavish 6000 Square Foot Headquarters in Downtown Addison, TX

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX – Waite Enterprises is moving full steam ahead with its development plans for the coming fiscal year, consolidating many subsidiaries and partners in its new 6000 square foot state of the art facilities located at 14860 Montfort Drive, Dallas, TX 75254. Pleasant downtown Addison will house the new facilities located in the Prestonwood Pond II business plaza, where Daniel Waite will spearhead phase II of the company’s long term growth plan.“Over the next year we will be adding offices for leadership from the various businesses and subsidiaries that will be operating under the Waite Enterprises umbrella.” Waite explains, “We are implementing an All Star team to lead Waite Enterprises but the many businesses that we are partnering with in the health, automobile and contracting sectors among others are all established, successful and have their own strong leaders in place. This headquarters will offer us a facility to not only meet and brainstorm out of, but to actually operate day to day business from for each and every company that is part of our growing family.”The impressive list of companies that are already involved with Waite Enterprises span a number of sectors, and include:Clinical Based Research: A successful CRO or Contract Research OrganizationValue Based Data: A unique DATA Company Americonstruction : An established Dallas area contracting companyLMD Financial: A cornerstone Auto and Loan businessAncillary Network: A strong healthcare services companyAmerican Healthcare Services: A highly respected healthcare services companyAmerican Medical Devices: An emerging medical Device companyPrior Auth Pros: An important service that provides prior authorizations services for healthcare providers and companiesAside from developing business platforms in many attractive sectors, the company will leverage profits against a number of hard investments such as commodities, various currencies, real estate and cryptocurrencies. For Waite Enterprises the future starts now!About Waite Enterprises:Waite Enterprises (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.