2 Press Passes Remain for Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Conference in NYC

Gain exclusive event access. Only 2 complementary passes remain. Email madeline@ai4.io now with a request to attend.

I'm blown away by how AI is enabling doctors to better treat complex cases. I'm humbled to play a part in this AI transformation by helping healthcare organizations take better advantage of AI.” — Madeline Jecklin, Co-Founder, Ai4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drugs are getting discovered in 1/10th the time, cancers are diagnosed that previously would have gone undetected, and in-room chatbots are helping nurses answer the repetitive questions. These are just a few examples of the myriad ways that artificial intelligence and machine learning are impacting the healthcare industry. Providers, payers, and researchers are all turning to the power of machine learning in order to unlock new capabilities and solve old problems. They are cutting costs and increasing revenues all while delivering better care.The Ai4 Healthcare Conference is taking place at the center of this industry-wide transformation. As an application-only gathering of business leaders, data practitioners, and AI pioneers, Ai4 Healthcare gathers an executive group to explore how AI can be implemented in new ways. Speakers from top healthcare companies including Aetna, Mount Sinai, Novartis, Anthem, Pfizer, NewYork-Presbyterian, and others will take the stage to discuss how they have successfully implemented and benefitted from artificial intelligence and machine learning.Day One, November 12th, is the Data Summit, which is geared towards technical job roles: the builders, engineers, and architects. Technical leaders at major hospital systems, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers will take a deep dive into the specifics of their machine learning models.Day Two, November 13th, is the Business Summit, which is intended for business-focused and hybrid job roles: the executives, product leads, and heads of innovation. The content will focus on the business impact of top AI use cases in the healthcare industry including AI for patient care, medical imaging & diagnostics, management, and research & development.Once the conference ends each day at 6pm, " AI After Dark " picks up with a series of curated dinners on Monday night and an Ai4 bar crawl on Tuesday. You can apply to attend Ai4 Healthcare, taking place on November 12th and 13th, 2018 at 117 W 46th Street, New York, NY.Common AI applications in the healthcare industry include AI for electronic health records, pricing & risk, population health, diagnosis & prescription, medical devices, brand management, chatbots, insurance fraud, case prioritization, imaging insights, and drug discovery. Healthcare companies are making use of artificial intelligence at every level, causing company-wide changes in internal operations, investment decisions, and end products.Ai4 Healthcare is part of the larger Ai4 Conference Series which organizes application-only & industry-specific conferences centered around AI applications. Most recently, Ai4 Finance took place on August 21st and convened all the major banks and hedge funds to explore AI. The organizers behind Ai4 have also convened tens of thousands of people for the future festival known as Worlds Fair Nano.CALL FOR PRESS: Are you a journalist who writes about healthcare? Do you write about AI in healthcare?! Email us at info@ai4.io to request press credentials.Confirmed Speakers To The November Conference Include:Peter Fleischut, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer, New York-Presbyterian HospitalBülent Kiziltan, Head of Deep Learning, AetnaVish Anantraman, Chief Innovation Architect, Northwell HealthRajeev Ronanki, CDO, AnthemMadhuri Sebastian, VP AI Partnerships, GE HealthcareDavid Ohlssen, Head of Advanced Exploratory Analytics, NovartisDmitriy Gorenshteyn, Senior Data Scientist, Memorial Sloan KetteringSasha Gutfraind, Senior Healthcare Data Scientist, Blue Health IntelligenceAleksandar Lazarevic, Senior Director of Data Science, AetnaChristopher Lehmuth, Senior Director - Enterprise Data, Express ScriptsMelanie Kambdur, Search Team Lead, OscarSean Lane, CEO, OliveIsabelle Lousada, CEO, ARCSanji Fernando, VP of OptumLabs, UnitedHealth GroupMichael Berger, VP - Population Health Informatics, Mount Sinai HospitalEmmanuel Fombu, Director of Digital, NovartisDavid Tsay, Associate Chief Innovation Officer, New York-Presbyterian HospitalChris Steel, Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, IQVIALen Usvyat, VP - Integrated Care Analytics, Fresenius Medical CareAdam Jenkins, Data Science Lead, BiogenMichael Frank, Director Strategy World Wide R&D, PfizerViraj Patwardhan, VP Digital Design & Consumer Experience, Thomas Jefferson University HospitalJohn Fahrenbach, Data Scientist, University Chicago Hospital