Lerner and Rowe Gives Back sponsorship of the 30th Annual AIDSWALK

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back proudly announces their sponsorship of the 30th Annual AIDSWALK Tucson sponsored by Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF).

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back proudly announces their sponsorship of the 30th Annual AIDSWALK Tucson sponsored by Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF). The SAAF is one of the largest community-based organization in the state. The AIDSWALK will take place on October 14th,2018 at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library at the Jacome Plaza in Downtown Tucson.

The SAAF provides:

Case management and ancillary support services for people living with HIV/AIDS and their families;

culturally appropriate prevention and education programs to reduce the rate infection;

LGBTQ community outreach and engagement.

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation strives to cultivate a healthy and stigma-free society through transformative action.This AIDSWALK will raise funds to continue prevention programs and LGBTQ initiatives.

“AIDS victims and their families deserve a place to depend on for questions and programs,” said attorney Kevin Rowe. “By supporting the SAAF, we can rest easy knowing that there are resources available.”

AIDSWALK Schedule

7:00 am Opening of Race Registration

7:30 am Start of Fun Run

8:00 am Opening Ceremonies for the Walk

8:30 am Warm-Up Music

9:00 am Start of Walk

10:00 am Quilt Opening Ceremony

More about Lerner and Rowe

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back strives to make a difference in the community and the lives of people in need by serving and giving back. Find out more about our philanthropic endeavors by following our pages on Facebook and Twitter.

