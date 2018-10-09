OnPage will provide Florida Communities with Critical Communication as Hurricane Michael Approaches

OnPage OnPage system

OnPage offers FREE Incident Alert Management and Mass Notification services to business and communities in Florida during Hurricane Michael.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage the global leader in Incident Alert Management and mass notification aims to help people connect with each other and provide their communities and businesses with critical communication tools free-of-charge for one month during Hurricane Michael.

Tropical storm Michael has become a hurricane and is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico and is still likely to hit Florida’s northern Gulf coast on Wednesday. To aid in efforts to help establish communication to possible affected area, OnPage will be providing community centers and companies with access to their suite of solutions for disaster recovery and critical communications. OnPage is currently offering these two packages:

OnPage – Incident Alert Management & Critical notifications – Perfect to send out critical notifications to stakeholders, response teams and business continuity teams which require an immediate, distinct notification with Alert-until-Read technology, automatic acknowledgement, redundancies, escalations, schedules and reporting capabilities.

Blast IT - Mass Notifications – Perfect for mass notification using email, SMS or voice to those who need evacuation instructions for example. Provide information and instructions as to what happened and what actions receipts should take. The alert acknowledgement feature indicates that the message was received by the recipient.

CEO of OnPage Judit Sharon said; “Natural disasters such as the Hurricanes that have plagued areas like Florida this hurricane season remind us the importance of having reliable systems in place to share information and send out critical alerts to customers, vendors, employees, civilians and first responders. We at OnPage pride ourselves on the reliability of our service and are gladly offering our services to any business, first responder teams or community centers in Florida during this critical time.”

OnPage also plans to extend services during the aftermath of Hurricane Michael for companies who have downed communications and need to get back on their feet. Disaster recovery is an important component of the OnPage suite of services allowing users to keep their employees, vendors and clients informed of any critical situation while maintaining rock solid communications. OnPage understands that communication resiliency is of the utmost importance and has engineered solutions that mitigate fractured communications between teams and missing critical alerts especially during critical events like hurricanes.

To avail of the service packages simply contact the OnPage sales team +1 (781) 916-0040 or email us at sales@onpagecorp.com mentioning your need for critical communications during Hurricane Michael.



OnPage Incident Management - Perfect for Critical Communication