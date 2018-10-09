Center for Cyber Safety and Education Names Satish Jayaprakash Volunteer of the Year

Satish Jayaprakash, CISSP, Center for Cyber Safety and Education's 2018 Volunteer of the Year

Jayaprakash Helps Thousands of Children Become Cyber Safe and Institutionalizes Cyber Safety Education within His Community and Global Companies

By plugging Safe and Secure Online into my employer’s philanthropy program, I was able to make an even bigger impact on the community.” — Satish Jayaprakash, Global Head of Application Security, Merck

(ISC)2® SECURITY CONGRESS, NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Cyber Safety and Education announced it has selected Satish Jayaprakash, CISSP, global head of application security for Merck Co. & Inc., to receive the 2018 Julie Franz Peeler “Do It for the Children” Volunteer Award. The Center will honor Jayaprakash at an awards ceremony during the 2018 (ISC)2 Security Congress. The Center chose Jayaprakash for championing cyber safety education within his community and global companies, helping thousands of children around the world learn how to protect themselves online.

Jayaprakash volunteers his time and expertise to give cyber safety lessons to children in and around his community. He is also working to help thousands of adults and children have a safe and positive online experience by institutionalizing the Center’s Safe and Secure Online program within his workplace.

Safe and Secure Online includes Teachers’ Choice Award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures. Developed by the Center and legendary cartoonist Jim Davis, the Adventures include cartoons, comic books, posters, trading cards, and stickers that show Garfield and friends tackling cyber safety issues such as privacy, the dangers of posting online, online etiquette, cyberbullying, and more.

Jayaprakash commented, “I’m so grateful to the Center for this honor. As a cybersecurity professional and a father, I have a deep appreciation for the online risks children face. Rather than helping them after they’ve become victims, I believe it’s essential we give them the advantage of an early cyber safety education. The Garfield program makes this possible. It’s quick to implement, creative, and scalable.”

The award’s namesake, Julie Peeler Franz, was the Center’s first director. Current Center Director Patrick Craven reflected, “Julie originally worked with Satish and would have been immensely proud of his efforts. By teaching kids cyber safety every chance he gets and inspiring and recruiting others to join him, he is having a profound impact on children’s lives. We applaud his courage, leadership and selfless commitment to create a safe and secure cyber world for all.”

Jayaprakash added, “I enjoy helping the children in my community, but by plugging Safe and Secure Online into my employer’s philanthropy program, I was able to make an even bigger impact on the community and continue to channel my cyber safety volunteerism. For example, I’m very proud of the work my former colleagues at JPMorgan Chase are doing. Their Safe and Secure Online program has reached more than 8,500 children and parents globally, and management has big dreams for the future. At Merck, we’ve already hosted Garfield cyber safety lessons on Take Your Child to Work Day, and we are in the process of designing a program that allows us to reach children on a broad scale. I encourage others to find out how Safe and Secure Online can fit into their company’s philanthropy program.”

Craven continued, “We are in awe of Satish’s efforts and commitment to expand the reach of cyber safety education. Where others may shrink at this daunting task, Satish challenges himself and others to push forward. It is this resolute determination that inspires us and is driving global change in cyber safety education.”

To bring Safe and Secure Online to your company or organization, whether as an employee benefit or volunteerism opportunity, for Take Your Child to Work Day or by adopting a school, please visit www.iamcybersafe.org or contact us at safeandsecureonline@isc2.org or +1.727.339.6508.

About Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (Center), is a non-profit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their award-winning educational programs, scholarships, and research. Visit www.IAmCyberSafe.org.