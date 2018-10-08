Triage Cancer announced the organization will host a free conference to help people navigate the practical & legal issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis.

LEWISTON, ME, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 5, 2018

Contact: Joanna Morales, jm@triagecancer.org,

310.489.0856



TRIAGE CANCER TO HOST EVENT IN LEWISTON, ME

LOS ANGELES, CA, October 5, 2018 — Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization will host a free conference to help people navigate the practical and legal issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis.

The conference will provide attendees with valuable information about how to work through treatment or take time off, how to make health insurance choices, how to understand how to effectively use their health insurance to minimize their medical expenses, how to maintain their income and pay their bills, and deal with other daily challenges that contribute to the financial toxicity of cancer.

Attendees of the Triage Cancer Conferences will walk away with an increased understanding of their options and rights as well as learn about useful tools to assist them in navigating health insurance, finances, estate planning, disability insurance, taking time off work, and returning to work. In an ever-changing environment, attendees will get the most up-to-date information on issues that may impact the cancer community.

This event is free and open to the entire community. Nurses and social workers can also receive free continuing education units.



Saturday, October 27, 2018 9:00am-4:30pm Dempsey Center 29 Lowell Street, 5th Floor Lewiston, ME 04240

###



For more information, please visit http://triagecancer.org/conferences or contact Joanna Morales at JM@TriageCancer.org.



Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of people with cancer, their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professional successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise. Follow us on social media!

http://TriageCancer.org | @TriageCancer | www.Facebook.com/TriageCancer