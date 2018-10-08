HERITAGE antique reclaimed oak adds character to Old Forester Distillery
With the Old Forester Distillery project, Brown-Forman Corporation returns home to this new interactive visitor experience and working distillery in the heart of downtown Louisville. Through close collaboration with the New York office of experiential designer Imagination, Bravura has reclaimed the historic façade as a backdrop to an intervention that is sensitive to the scale and character of the surrounding neighborhood.
HERITAGE by reSAWN TIMBER co. features a mix of red & white ANTIQUE RECLAIMED OAK – for flooring and wall cladding. reSAWN offers antique reclaimed woods in solid & engineered construction for flooring, interior wall cladding, and millwork/stair applications. The unique beauty of antique wood is preserved & celebrated in this collection. Expect a warm palette of colors, with dense & varying grain patterns. Typical character marks include mineral staining, color changes, weathering, checking, nail holes, and knots.
Bravura Corporation is a full-service architecture firm with an impressive 24-year record of success in the public and private sectors. Bravura has built a solid reputation as a designer, manager and builder of projects small and large, simple and complex. They have put their creative mark on schools, museums, performing-arts centers, residential and office buildings. As a firm they have established a body of work for a number of organizations and institutions in Louisville. Bravura has a proven track record with projects involving collaboration with other architects and specialized consultants. They have worked on many large-scale complex projects in Louisville that benefited from their professional skills in programming, design, and construction administration.
