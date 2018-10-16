Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin Offers Viable and Lucrative Projects at AFM

Image: Bruce Edwin courtesy of www.BruceEdwin.com

Production Company Starpower Management will attend this years 2018 American Film Market, offering 10 new viable and lucrative film properties to investors.

Starpower Management recognizes The American Film Market as one of the most important events of its kind in the world.” — Bruce Edwin; CEO, Starpower Management

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, October 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starpower Management CEO Bruce Edwin is pleased to announce that his company will attend the 2018 American Film Market, offering 10 new viable and lucrative film properties to investors, in multiple genres.

More information about the offerings for serious investors can be found by contacting the company at +1-310-226-7176

One of the leading film industry events in the world, the 2018 American Film Market (AFM), begins October 31st, and runs until November 7th. During this time, more than reportedly 7,000 filmmakers, production companies, and financiers attend the annual summit in Santa Monica, California where they will network, finance, buy and sell motion picture packages. The AFI Fest is the official market partner of AFM, where some of the industry’s top new films screen that are available for purchase, distribution, and awards.

About Starpower Management

Starpower Management is a multi-million dollar motion picture production, management, publishing, and public relations entertainment company headed by film and music industry veteran and CEO Bruce Edwin. Recognized as one of the most powerful entertainment boutique companies in the world, the company represents over 10 billion dollars worth of deals in the areas of master works of fine art, literary property, runway and fashion models, celebrities, Grammy Award winners, entertainment companies, billionaires, and small businesses among more. More information can be found at the website http://www.StarpowerManagementLLC.com

About Hollywood Sentinel

The Hollywood Sentinel official website of http://www.HollywoodSentinel.com publishes “only the good news,” and features weekly and at times daily new content including interviews with stars and opinion leaders from all areas of the arts. The publication gives free help to those aspiring in Hollywood, and teaches “positive thinking,” avoiding traps of the ego, and “doing good for ourselves and others.” The current issue of Hollywood Sentinel features exclusive interviews with film and TV stars Tracy Reiner, Donny Most, 5 Time Grammy Award Winner Devine Evans, and New York Times contributing writer Nomi Prins, among others. The Archives version of the entertainment news site can be found at www.TheHollywoodSentinel.com

About Bruce Edwin

CEO of Starpower Management, founding publisher of Hollywood Sentinel, Bruce Edwin Productions, and Hollywood Sentinel Public Relations, Bruce Edwin represents companies with dozens of Oscar Winning, Golden Globe Winning, Grammy winning stars, and famous Master Works of Fine Art in private collection, among more. Formerly representing Michael Jackson guitarist David Williams, he began his Hollywood entertainment career as a Reader for Lakeshore Entertainment and Production Assistant at the TV show EXTRA! Prior to that, he worked as a model and talent agent, booker, and scout. Prior to that, he self published his own music and film publication, distributed world wide by Tower Records, through which he interviewed and photographed many stars. Bruce holds a B.A. in film Production from Columbia College of Chicago, with immersive training on lot at CBS Studio City, and a focus on Producing / Cinematography, and Film History and Aesthetics. Visit: http://www.BruceEdwin.com

Testimonials

Bruce Edwin has received written commendations from the offices of some of the greatest film studios, record labels, movie stars, and pop and rock stars on the planet, as well as numerous billionaires and charitable organizations.

Personal

A vegetarian for over 20 years, Bruce has been active for years in valuable causes for animal rights, human rights, and environmental protection. Deeply passionate about all areas of the arts, Bruce states, "Music, film, art, fashion, dance, beauty, nature; these are the things that give my life meaning and fill my spirit. The creation and celebration of art, beauty, and the spirit in all artistic forms is what I have dedicated my life to full time since I was a teenager. That has never changed. I am very blessed and thankful to do what I do for a living, and I thank everyone that has given me their business, their kindness, trust and care." Bruce resides in Los Angeles, where in his spare time enjoys all areas of the arts, swimming, mountain hiking, and martial arts.

Public Service Announcement

Starpower Management states that the only official and legitimate contact for the company founded in the late 1990's are the number of 310-226-7176. Any other entities or social media profiles using the companies names or language found online other than these listings herein are fake.

Charitable Work

Bruce Edwin wrote the report partly used by the California State Assembly for the last new law concerning model and talent agents, managers, and acting schools to help better protect children from sexual abuse. He has for years worked with both city, state and federal authorities in his provable successes in fighting child sex trafficking. He gives free advice to parents on keeping kids safe, and also free advice to teenagers and young adults on how to succeed in Hollywood and stay safe.

Free Help for Kids and Artists

Those seeking free advice on keeping kids safe in Hollywood, or any other free advice on success in the entertainment industry from a positive, moral perspective can call the companies public line at 310-226-7176.

