FreedomFest 2026 Returns to Las Vegas to Celebrate 250 Years of Independence at 'The World’s Fair of Liberty.'

FreedomFest with Kennedy and Adam Carolla

FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty.

FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity.” — FreedomFest

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreedomFest, "The world’s largest annual gathering of free minds," will return to Las Vegas July 8–11, 2026, at Caesars Forum conference center, 3911 S. Koval Lane. Founded in 2002 by economist Mark Skousen, the multidisciplinary conference coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees for discussions on philosophy, economics, and science.The EventAlso named the “World’s Fair of Liberty,” FreedomFest 2026 is distinguished by its broad interdisciplinary scope. The four-day event features a “Renaissance” approach to human freedom, exploring dimensions beyond politics, including philosophy, technology, health, and the arts.Key programming includes:• The Anthem Film Festival: An international festival showcasing narrative films and documentaries that celebrate individual dignity and the human spirit.• The Global Financial Summit: A high-level investment conference featuring world-class economists and financial advisers providing strategies for prosperity.• The Tradeshow for Liberty: A marketplace where leading think tanks, nonprofit organizations and grassroots initiatives convene to share research and forge strategic partnerships.• Punching Up Comedy Festival: A celebration of satire featuring comedians who use humor to tackle cultural and political topics in an uncensored environment.• Principled Business Pitch Competition: A freedom-forward presentation of entrepreneurial startups and nonprofit innovators that embrace the notion of solving the world’s problems by building something better.The 2026 theme of “Think Independent” transforms the conference into a living marketplace of ideas where attendees can interact with the latest innovations in technology and culture. From launching business ventures to influencing political campaigns, FreedomFest provides an environment where conversation consistently sparks action and lifelong collaboration.A Legacy of Open DebateIn an era of deep political polarization, FreedomFest remains a unique venue where the “Great Debate” serves as a living exercise in open-market competition for the soul of the future. Dr. Skousen has emphasized the conference’s role as a premier intellectual crossroads for those who “pursue personal fulfillment” and “think, create, and innovate.” According to NewsBlaze, Dr. Skousen has stated that the 2026 event will continue its tradition of offering an “uncensored” platform for the most vital ideas of our time.The SpeakersThe 2026 lineup includes influential figures from media, academia, and industry:• Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes and FreedomFest co-ambassador• John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market• Adam Carolla, comedian, broadcaster, and host of The Adam Carolla Show• Rob Schneider, comedian, and actor• Kennedy, news commentator, and former MTV VJ• Dean Cain, actor, producer, and television presenter• Glenn Beck, media commentator, founder of TheBlaze, and co-founder of Blaze Media• Nick Shirley, independent journalist, and social media influencer• Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU, and host of Real Talk with MarissaLogistics and AttendanceFreedomFest 2026 will be held at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The conference officially begins Wednesday, July 8, at noon and concludes Saturday, July 11 with a celebratory “Independence Ball.” Registration options range from full conference passes to specialized “Anthem Film Lovers” and “One Day” passes.About FreedomFestFreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity. It attracts a diverse, international community of thinkers and innovators from across the United States and around the world.FreedomFestWebsite: www.freedomfest.com Phone: 855-850-3733Instagram: @thefreedomfestLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomfest/ Works CitedAnthem Film Festival. “About the Anthem Film Festival.” March 12, 2026. https://anthemfilmfestival.com/about/ FreedomFest. “About Us.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/about FreedomFest. “FreedomFest: Media Bios.” Internal document, 2026.FreedomFest. “Media Kit.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/media FreedomFest. “Past Speakers.” March 12, 2026. https://freedomfest.com/speakers Skousen, Mark. “FreedomFest Conference Press Kit.” https://mskousen.com/ . March 12, 2026. http://mskousen.com/online-press-kit/freedomfest-conference/ Skousen, Mark. “Record 2,500 Gather at ‘Best FreedomFest Ever.’” https://mskousen.com/ . July 23, 2013. https://mskousen.com/2013/07/record-2500-gather-at-best-freedomfest-ever/

Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest

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