Dr. Anthea Pitysingh Offers Free Physical Therapy Consultations this Summer in LA

Physical Therapist Dr. Anthea Pitysingh Offers Free Consultations for New Patients this Summer at Her South Pasadena Physical Therapy Practice

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the first month of summer, Dr. Anthea Pitysingh, PT, DPT, founder of Foundation of Function, is offering free consultations to first-time patients at her private physical therapy clinic in South Pasadena. Known for her expertise in pelvic floor and orthopedic therapy, Dr. Pitysingh works with a wide range of clients, from new mothers, to athletes, to a discreet list of Hollywood celebrities, delivering personalized, one-on-one care that prioritizes health, empowerment, and long-term function.Located at 1401 Mission Street in South Pasadena, Foundation of Function is a boutique physical therapy practice offering highly individualized treatment for issues often left untreated or misunderstood, including those related to pelvic floor health. These include neck or back pain, pelvic issues, core instability, and trauma-related tension.“Pelvic floor therapy isn’t just about recovery—it’s about reclaiming your relationship with your body,” said Dr. Pitysingh. “It’s about strength, safety, health, even joy. That’s why I want to make it more accessible—especially for people who may never have considered it an option.” The free consultation offer is valid for new patients throughout the first month of summer, and appointments must be scheduled in advance. Dr. Pitysingh continues to work on an appointment-only basis, with no walk-in visits accepted due to high demand.Dr. Pitysingh is a Doctor of Physical Therapy with a distinctive approach rooted in clinical excellence, cultural awareness, and compassion. Her work is greatly impactful for women and girls navigating complex changes such as pregnancy, childbirth, trauma, or aging. But her practice is inclusive of all genders, with a deep commitment to creating a space where clients including men feel safe and fully seen. “Whether you’re coming in with pain, fear, or just curiosity—this is a place to heal without shame,” she said. “Sex, love, confidence, even financial success—they’re all connected to how we feel in our bodies. This work can change lives.”Raised in Florida and deeply influenced by her Indo-Caribbean roots from Trinidad, Dr. Pitysingh brings a multicultural perspective to care. Now living and working in Los Angeles, she says the diversity of the city mirrors her own values and experiences. “L.A. allows me to bring both science and soul into my work,” she said.Clients often describe sessions with Dr. Pitysingh as transformative, yet personal and even fun. She incorporates advanced therapeutic techniques including manual therapy, breathwork, cupping, movement education, and postural retraining—all tailored to the individual. Humor and connection are never off-limits. In one memorable telehealth session, a client’s parrot kept squawking “squeeze and lift!” in time with pelvic floor cues. “It was hilarious,” she recalled. “Healing isn’t always serious—it’s human.”Her discretion and professionalism have made Foundation of Function a quiet favorite among those seeking trusted, private care in the Los Angeles area. Dr. Pitysingh’s motto—Elevate your well-being—guides every aspect of her work. She believes physical therapy is not just about fixing pain, but about building a stronger foundation for success, wealth, confidence, and freedom. “This is about helping people stand taller—not just physically, but in every aspect of life,” she said. “When we heal the body, we also unlock energy, clarity, and power.”Free 30-minute Consultation for first-time patients:When: Friday, June 20, 2025 –July 20, 2025Where: Foundation of Function, 1401 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030How: By appointment only. Call 213-913-0006 or visit www.foundationoffunction.com Follow: @foundationoffunction on Instagram for education, inspiration, and pelvic health tipsAbout Dr. Anthea Pitysingh, PT, DPTDr. Anthea Pitysingh is a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and founder of Foundation of Function in South Pasadena. Her practice specializes in pelvic floor and orthopedic rehabilitation, blending science, movement, and empathy to help clients heal from the inside out. She serves people of all genders, with a focus on creating access to care for those who may feel overlooked or unheard in traditional medical spaces.Contact:Dr. Anthea Pitysingh, PT, DPTFoundation of FunctionTelephone: 213-913-0006Email: Anthea@foundationoffunction.comInstagram: @foundationoffunctionOfficial website: https://foundationoffunction.com/

