Artist Ivory Estella Balliol Honors and Advocates for Adriana Smith—Woman on Life Support—with New Artwork

Artwork by Ivory Estella Balliol, Too Much Labor, 2025, Acrylic on canvas, 11x 14 in. (36x 28 cm)

Powerful new artwork titled "Too Much Labor" by fine artist Ivory Estella Balliol will be gifted to the family of Adriana Smith, who is still on life support.

I gave her streams of heavenly light coming down on her and some shimmer on her eyes and in her skin because she’s an angel now, and a mother who was full of life and deserved better.” — Ivory Estella Balliol

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful intersection of art, protest, and compassion, multimedia artist and activist Ivory Estella Balliol has unveiled her latest painting, titled "Too Much Labor," inspired by the tragic story of Adriana Smith, a Georgia woman who remains on life support despite being declared brain-dead. Citing the newly passed LIFE Act in Georgia, which has come under scrutiny for its rigid definition of life and implications on bodily autonomy, Ivory Estella’s artwork emerges as both a tribute and a searing call to action.The 24-year-old artist, known for her multidisciplinary approach and outspoken advocacy for women’s rights and reproductive freedom, announced that "Too Much Labor" will be gifted to Adriana Smith’s family on Juneteenth—a day symbolizing liberation and emancipation from oppression. “Women are still slaves to patriarchal states that think they own women's bodies,” Ivory Estella Balliol states. “This must end now!”About Ivory Estella BalliolA polymathic force—phlebotomist, dancer, visual artist, and free-spirited science lover—Ivory Estella Balliol brings fierce intellect, personal history, and feminist urgency to her work. With roots in Argentine, Irish, and Scandinavian heritage and a background shaped by conservative religion, she’s long challenged dogma and outdated norms, especially those that try to control a woman’s sense of self, sex, and body. Evolving on her own to question everything and live with curiosity, Ivory Estella Balliol has become a bold voice for autonomy and freedom. She is especially moved by young girls and women who are denied agency over their lives and bodies.About the New Artwork: Too Much LaborThe painting, "Too Much Labor," takes its name and mood from the viral feminist anthem "Labor" by Paris Paloma, a song that’s become emblematic of modern resistance to institutional misogyny. Frequently used in TikTok videos comparing modern struggles with those depicted in "The Handmaid’s Tale," the song is an apt soundtrack for a moment when real-life policies echo dystopian fiction. Visually, the artwork is a fusion of grief and protest. Haunting and vibrant, it captures the disturbing paradox of a young woman forced to remain biologically alive while already gone, tethered by legal and religious forces to a body that can no longer feel, speak, or choose.Through oil paint, blood-red hues, and symbolic layering, Ivory Estella Balliol weave’s themes of sacrifice, state control, and girlhood interrupted. Viewers are confronted with the uncomfortable reality: that Adriana’s body has become a battleground, not just for her family’s grief, but for ideological control. Ivory Estella Balliol states of the painting, “I gave her streams of heavenly light coming down on her and some shimmer on her eyes and in her skin because she’s an angel now, and a mother who was full of life and deserved better.” Ivory adds, “The bonnet and cloak; a symbol of oppression, remains dull and boring. These are symbolic homages to “The Handmaid's Tale,” as well as information conveyed by her family. This all suggests conversations on the issues at hand, with the goal to raise consciousness.”Painting to Be Delivered on Juneteenth (June 19, 2025)In a gesture both tender and politically charged, Ivory Estella Balliol will personally send the painting to the Smith family on Juneteenth, a date symbolizing the end of chattel slavery in the United States. The artist sees a chilling parallel in the ways women are still enslaved by laws that strip away bodily freedom. “This is not liberation,” she says. “This is cruelty dressed up in morality. What does that say about us?”As reported by NPR and other major news outlets, Adriana Smith’s case has ignited legal and ethical debates. The controversial so-called LIFE Act, which defines life as beginning at conception, has sparked confusion over how brain death is interpreted under the law. Though declared brain-dead by medical professionals, she remains on life support due to the new law’s implications. The family, trapped in grief and legislative restriction, has had to fight for the right to say goodbye with dignity.Love, Solidarity, and OutrageFor Ivory Estella Balliol, this painting is about more than grief—it’s about witnessing. About not turning away when the political system harms women. “I cannot take their pain away,” Ivory Estella Balliol says, “but I can let them know they are not alone. That someone sees their daughter—not as a symbol or a legal dilemma—but as a woman who deserved freedom, not forced labor, even in death.” The painting will be accompanied by a letter from the artist, a handwritten message of compassion, addressed directly to Adriana’s mother.Art as Protest, Art as OfferingIvory Estella Balliol’s act of resistance comes as women across the U.S. confront an increasingly restrictive post-Roe legal landscape. With Georgia at the center of national debates on reproductive rights and end-of-life care, the artist states, "This artwork, "Too Much Labor" isn’t just about Adriana Smith, it’s about every woman and girl caught in systems that treat their bodies as property. A civilized society needs to change that.”About the ArtistIvory Estella Balliol is a dynamic fine artist known for her powerful work that blends sensuality, rebellion, and unfiltered self-expression. Raised in a conservative environment, Ivory broke from tradition early on, forging a life rooted in curiosity, bold aesthetics, and unapologetic individuality. Inspired by science and underground subcultures, her aesthetic is ever-evolving, deeply personal, and viscerally felt. Making her very life an act of art and protest, Ivory is also an unforgettable presence on the North American festival circuit as a dancer, cosplayer, and muse. Each of her creations serves as both a declaration and a mirror—confronting convention, inviting connection, and sparking emotional truth. Ivory doesn't just make art; she lives it. Her work dares audiences to see differently, feel more deeply, and step bravely into their own power.@skullsparklez

