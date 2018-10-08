Alexander Golberg Jero -The Most Interesting Man in the World Today
Alexander Goldberg Jero was born in Moscow, raised in an environment where there was a great appreciation for the arts especially classical music. This inspired him to attend and graduate from the Moscow Music College and State Academy in 1996. After graduation, he moved to New York City to study at the very prestigious Parsons School of Design and Institute of Audio Research. This led him to start working with numerous artists in New York before moving to Detroit to follow his passion for music. It was here in Detroit where he started performing with multi-channel surround sound techno music, taking his passions for classical music and transforming it into something fresh.
What has made him stand out his entire career was the way he took his love of technology and his love of classical music, combining it into one amazingly immersive experience for listeners. Surround sound technology is used to take each part of the orchestra and place it in just the right area on the recording to trick the ears into thinking you are watching a live show. Jero understands that music isn’t just meant to be listened to; it is meant to be experienced. His techniques with surround sound has been perfected to achieve the ultimate listening experience. Classical music is simplistic in nature, but really is far more complex than you may realize. Through his techniques, Jero wants to bring new life to these classics that were once dismissed as boring buy the younger generations.
His talents only grew as he started developing new techniques for music. To date, Jero has composed well over 200 high definition audio titles that have been critically-acclaimed and well-received by his audience. Through such amazing compositions as his “Surrounded by Bach”, he has exhibited a keen ear for music. This talent was recognized through winning the very first Best New Surround Music Composition award in 2002, from the First Surround Music Awards presented by United Entertainment. He is currently working very hard on one of his newest animated projects: “The Master and Margarita”. This will be a CGI film, using only the latest in performance capture techniques. This allow animators to create life-like celebrity artists, including character of Donald Trump himself. In true Alexander Goldberg Jero fashion, he is using the latest innovations in film and music to create a masterpiece worthy of this title.
“The Master and Margarita” is not only one of the highly anticipated projects that Jero is working on. He has taken what he has learned in the industry of surround sound music to create MediaInVision PLC, a company that is creating the High Definition Music Card. Utilizing the incredible sound of Dolby Atmos, listeners get total 360-degree surround sound music with the High Definition Music Card.The High Definition Music Card is going to completely change the way music lovers listen to their favorite albums and songs at home. It is currently in the early stages, but it has shown such a great deal of promise for the future. The early estimates show that this revolutionary project will be well-received by fans. Through more marketing and awareness, the projections show that this could change everything in the way of home audio.
Alexander Golberg Jero is a musical pioneer and a budding entrepreneur. You may be wondering what else this fascinating man can do. He is also a man of philosophy. With “The Theory of Everything”, Jero has a deep discussion about the meaning of life. He ponders why people act the way they do. This is a thought-provoking essay that is inspiring. This piece invites us to take a closer look at ourselves to figure out what our true motivations are. Is there a God? Does everything happen for a reason? Every word of this piece makes you think about why things happen in your life. He questions morality. He doesn’t offer answers so much as he offers insight. He also has the Celebrity Intelligence Project, offering advice to celebrities and other people of recognition.
Jero is a multi-talented man who loves challenging what people think in any industry. When he sets his mind on something, he goes out and achieves it. He works hard to master is craft, constantly working to perfect every project that he puts out into the world. Jero keeps up with all of the latest technology in sound, figuring out new ways to use this technology to completely change how things are done. Standard is boring to Alexander Golberg Jero. Standard can be done by anyone. Alexander Golberg Jero is not just anyone. He is the most interesting man in the world today. Jero is passionate about everything that he does, something that drives him to excel in everything that he does.
You don’t get to be the most interesting man in the world today if you do not have an impressive resume to back it up. Alexander Goldberg Jero is a self-made star, who has worked hard to take his love and passion and transform it into something special. The future is bright for Alexander Goldberg Jero, who has not shown any signs of slowing down. Every project he takes on, you know that he is going to put his heart and soul into it. He crosses genres to create unique, memorable experiences. He doesn’t toe the line; he creates it. Alexander Golberg Jero is committed to excellence in every aspect of his life. His mind is always going, finding new ways to challenge what we know.
