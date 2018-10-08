ZE Sponsors Energy Trading Operations & Technology (ETOT) 2018 Summit in London
Visit ZE at the 10th Annual ETOT 2018 Summit in London, U.K.
The conference will enable energy trading firms from across the globe to discuss trends and opportunities in this sector, as well as the optimized business processes and technological updates that can improve its overall efficiency.
ZE will be represented at the event by Ian Gordon, Director of Business Development, European Markets. Attendees are invited to visit the ZE booth to learn how the award-winning ZEMA platform, can meet the specific data management and analysis requirements of energy traders, risk managers, business analysts and more.
ZEMA automatically captures and centralizes large volumes of real-time market data; with over 900 data vendor partners, it contains the most comprehensive collection of ISO information in the industry. It possesses a rich library of analytic formulas, customizable visualization options, and unmatched strengths in curve development and integration. These aspects make the platform particularly attractive for users interested in simplifying end-of-day processes.
Ian Gordon said, “This year we are excited to have Louis-Dreyfus Company (LDC) participate and present an Enterprise Management Solutions for Back Office and Beyond case study at ETOT,” said Gordon. “We are also looking forward to participating and sponsoring high-profiled event. The panel discussions, other case study presentations, and networking opportunities available there are important tools for staying current in this ever-evolving industry.”
For more information on the events ZE attends, see the ZE events calendar.
