Tenafly, New Jersey Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2019 Directory

Dr. Igor Igdalev

Dr. Igor Igdalev, DMD selected as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry

Dr. Igor Igdalev selected as Best Dentist for Family, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenafly, New Jersey dentist , Dr. Igor Igdalev has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2019. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Igor Igdalev practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 2 Dean Drive in Tenafly, serving patients in Bergen County, Tenafly, Cresskill, Alpine, Fort Lee, Englewood and Cliffs Englewood.Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Invisalign (Tooth Straightening), Fillings, Crowns Root Canal Therapy, Veneers, Pediatric Dentistry, Teeth Whitening, Laser Dentistry, Periodontal (Gum) Therapy and Preventative Care.Dr. Igor Igdalev received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (DMD) from Rutgers School of Dental Medicine. He also holds a Masters degree. Dr. Igdalev has a state-of-the-art practice with 3D Cone-Beam imaging, Digital Intraoral Impressions and the latest advances in Dentisty. He is well-known for his excellence and quality of care.Dr. Igdalev is a member of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, International Congress of Oral Implantologists, American Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Igor Igdalev, DMD directly at 201-541-4002 or TenaflyDentalSpa.com.The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.